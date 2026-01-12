Mumbai: After 'Sindoor Lepan' Ceremony, Devotees Get Darshan Of Resplendent Idol Of Lord Ganesha At Shree Siddhivinayak Temple |

Mumbai: ​Devotees visiting the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple had their first darshan of the resplendent idols of Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman today, following a ceremony where the deities were smeared with fresh sindoor.

About The Ritual

​The ritual, known as 'sindoor lepan,' is performed when the main idol inside the temple's garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) is coated in fresh vermilion to restore its vibrant color and luster. Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman—whose idol is installed in an adjacent sanctum—underwent the application process from Wednesday, January 7, 2026, to Sunday, January 11, 2026.

​During this period, the original idols were shielded from public view. Devotees were instead directed to offer prayers to replica idols placed outside the sanctum.

​On Monday, January 12, 2026, following the completion of the ritual, naivedya (food offering), and aarti, the doors were opened for devotees to finally catch a glimpse of the deities bathed in fresh sindoor.



