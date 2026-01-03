Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Mandir In Mumbai: Says 'Ready To Take On 2026 With Bappa', Amidst Alleged Viral MMS Controversy

Payal Gaming visits Siddhivinayak temple | Instagram

Payal Gaming began the new year on a reflective note, choosing faith and calm over noise and controversy. The popular gaming creator visited the iconic Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings on the first day of 2026, sharing serene photographs from the temple premises.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "There's just something about the energy at Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir that hits different, especially on day one of the year. Ready to take on 2026 with Bappa by my side 🙏✨."

What is Payal Gaming's alleged MMS controversy?

Over the past few months, Payal has found herself allegedly pulled into an online storm after being falsely associated with a viral MMS allegedly showing an intimate encounter. The speculative linking of her name, without evidence, triggered waves of trolling, misinformation and character attacks across social platforms.

Addressing the situation head-on, Payal issued a detailed statement on December 17, clarifying that the woman in the clip was not her and condemning the misuse of her identity. She wrote, "I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity."

She further emphasised the psychological toll of such digital harassment, adding, "I have always believed in maintaining silence in the face of negativity. However, this situation demands clarity and a voice—not just for myself, but for the many women who are subjected to similar forms of online abuse and character attacks. This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful and dehumanising."

Payal also revealed that legal measures are underway to address the false claims and stop the circulation of defamatory content. She urged media houses and online creators not to repost or amplify the video in any form.

Despite the chaos, Payal expressed gratitude toward her supporters, acknowledging the warmth and solidarity she received during the ordeal.