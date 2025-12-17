Who Is Payal Gaming? 25-Yo Influencer Who Has Become Target Of Deepfake Video Hoax After 19-Minute Viral MMS Controversy | Instagram @PayalGamingg

Payal Gaming, one of India’s most popular gaming influencers, has recently found herself at the centre of online controversy after her name was falsely linked to a viral MMS video. The unverified claims began circulating on social media platforms, particularly X, where several users speculated that Payal was the woman featured in the clip, despite no proof or confirmation.

The rumours quickly triggered backlash and concern, with fans stepping in to defend the creator. Many supporters alleged that the video was an AI-generated deepfake, created to gain attention and engagement by exploiting her popularity. They urged social media users to refrain from sharing unverified content and warned about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence to target public figures, especially women creators.

WATCH VIDEO:

Who is Payal Gaming?

Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, is a 25-year-old content creator known primarily for her gaming streams and videos. She has built a massive digital presence over the years, amassing over 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and around 4.2 million followers on Instagram. Her content ranges from gaming livestreams to lifestyle updates, making her one of the most recognisable faces in India’s gaming community.

Beyond gaming, Payal has also gained mainstream visibility through appearances at events and interactions with film industry personalities. Her social media features moments with celebrities such as Farah Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Naga Chaitanya. As per recent online updates, she is currently in Dubai.

Despite the controversy gaining traction online, Payal has not issued any public statement addressing the claims so far. Fans have cautioned against interpreting her silence as confirmation, stressing the emotional and reputational toll such rumours can cause.

The incident mirrors a recent case involving another creator who was falsely linked to a '19-minute viral video' before clarifying it was not hers. Payal Gaming’s situation has once again highlighted concerns around digital harassment, misinformation, and the dangers posed by deepfake technology in the age of viral content.