 'Slapped, Kicked & Punched': Disturbing Video Shows Minor Boys Assaulting Younger Kids In Tamil Nadu
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Slapped, Kicked & Punched': Disturbing Video Shows Minor Boys Assaulting Younger Kids In Tamil Nadu

'Slapped, Kicked & Punched': Disturbing Video Shows Minor Boys Assaulting Younger Kids In Tamil Nadu

The footage shows several minors confronting three younger children over an issue before allegedly taking them to a secluded area. The video then captures the younger children being slapped, kicked, and punched by the older boys, while others stand by.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
'Slapped, Kicked & Punched': Disturbing Video Shows Minor Boys Assaulting Younger Kids In Tamil Nadu | X @LTPoliticsTamil

A disturbing video allegedly showing a group of minor boys assaulting younger children in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern among residents.

According to reports, the footage shows several minors confronting three younger children over an issue before allegedly taking them to a secluded area. The video then captures the younger children being slapped, kicked, and punched by the older boys, while others stand by.

WATCH VIDEO: (Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

Following the circulation of the clip online, the families of the affected children complained to the Amathur police station. They stated that they are currently awaiting action from the authorities.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Gujarat Sees Another Factory Blaze As Fire Breaks Out In Palsana Chemical Plant
VIDEO: Gujarat Sees Another Factory Blaze As Fire Breaks Out In Palsana Chemical Plant
Sunburn Festival 2025 Makes Mumbai Debut At Sewri Waterfront, Featuring Global EDM Stars
Sunburn Festival 2025 Makes Mumbai Debut At Sewri Waterfront, Featuring Global EDM Stars
Sydney Sweeney Channels Marilyn Monroe In Halter Neck Gown At 'The Housemaid's' Premiere
Sydney Sweeney Channels Marilyn Monroe In Halter Neck Gown At 'The Housemaid's' Premiere
Mumbai Fraud: 53-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector Duped Of ₹5.20 Lakh In Fake Vikhroli Flat Deal; Case Registered
Mumbai Fraud: 53-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector Duped Of ₹5.20 Lakh In Fake Vikhroli Flat Deal; Case Registered

Initial information suggests that the younger children had earlier informed village elders about a group of minors allegedly smoking ganja, which may have triggered the assault. However, police have not officially confirmed the motive behind the incident.

The viral video has led to widespread condemnation on social media, with users demanding strict action and better protection for children. Further investigation into the matter is reportedly underway.

Read Also
VIDEO: Agra Women Storm Liquor Shop, Smash Bottles Over Alcohol Menace In Mahua Village
article-image

Agra Women Storm Liquor Shop

A tense situation unfolded in Mahua village of Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, after residents, predominantly women, protested against a liquor shop operating in their locality. The protest erupted over long-standing complaints related to alcohol abuse, domestic violence, and public nuisance allegedly caused by the shop.

According to local reports, hundreds of women gathered near the liquor shop located along the Agra–Jaipur highway in the Kiraoli area. The protest soon escalated as villagers entered the shop, dragged liquor bottles outside, and destroyed them. In the chaos, the shop’s signboard was also damaged by the agitated crowd.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi-NCR: Rapido Driver Attacks Journalist With Iron Rod For Asking Him Not To Speak On Phone While...

Delhi-NCR: Rapido Driver Attacks Journalist With Iron Rod For Asking Him Not To Speak On Phone While...

'Slapped, Kicked & Punched': Disturbing Video Shows Minor Boys Assaulting Younger Kids In Tamil Nadu

'Slapped, Kicked & Punched': Disturbing Video Shows Minor Boys Assaulting Younger Kids In Tamil Nadu

Haryana: Criminals In Scorpio Car Try To Run Over Students In Rohtak College; Watch Shocking Video

Haryana: Criminals In Scorpio Car Try To Run Over Students In Rohtak College; Watch Shocking Video

VIDEO: Agra Women Storm Liquor Shop, Smash Bottles Over Alcohol Menace In Mahua Village

VIDEO: Agra Women Storm Liquor Shop, Smash Bottles Over Alcohol Menace In Mahua Village

'Rohtang Is New Karolbagh': Tourists Rush To Himalayas Amid Delhi's Rising Toxic AQI; Hundreds Of...

'Rohtang Is New Karolbagh': Tourists Rush To Himalayas Amid Delhi's Rising Toxic AQI; Hundreds Of...