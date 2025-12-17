'Slapped, Kicked & Punched': Disturbing Video Shows Minor Boys Assaulting Younger Kids In Tamil Nadu | X @LTPoliticsTamil

A disturbing video allegedly showing a group of minor boys assaulting younger children in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern among residents.

According to reports, the footage shows several minors confronting three younger children over an issue before allegedly taking them to a secluded area. The video then captures the younger children being slapped, kicked, and punched by the older boys, while others stand by.

WATCH VIDEO: (Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

Following the circulation of the clip online, the families of the affected children complained to the Amathur police station. They stated that they are currently awaiting action from the authorities.

Initial information suggests that the younger children had earlier informed village elders about a group of minors allegedly smoking ganja, which may have triggered the assault. However, police have not officially confirmed the motive behind the incident.

The viral video has led to widespread condemnation on social media, with users demanding strict action and better protection for children. Further investigation into the matter is reportedly underway.

Agra Women Storm Liquor Shop

A tense situation unfolded in Mahua village of Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, after residents, predominantly women, protested against a liquor shop operating in their locality. The protest erupted over long-standing complaints related to alcohol abuse, domestic violence, and public nuisance allegedly caused by the shop.

According to local reports, hundreds of women gathered near the liquor shop located along the Agra–Jaipur highway in the Kiraoli area. The protest soon escalated as villagers entered the shop, dragged liquor bottles outside, and destroyed them. In the chaos, the shop’s signboard was also damaged by the agitated crowd.