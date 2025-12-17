VIDEO: Agra Women Storm Liquor Shop, Smash Bottles Over Alcohol Menace In Mahua Village | X @Mazhar4justice

A tense situation unfolded in Mahua village of Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, after residents, predominantly women, protested against a liquor shop operating in their locality. The protest erupted over long-standing complaints related to alcohol abuse, domestic violence, and public nuisance allegedly caused by the shop.

According to local reports, hundreds of women gathered near the liquor shop located along the Agra–Jaipur highway in the Kiraoli area. The protest soon escalated as villagers entered the shop, dragged liquor bottles outside, and destroyed them. In the chaos, the shop’s signboard was also damaged by the agitated crowd.

WATCH VIDEO:

Agra, Uttar Pradesh



In Mahuar village of Agra district, a protest erupted after residents—mostly women—objected to a liquor shop operating in their area.

According to local reports, villagers entered the shop, took liquor bottles outside, and destroyed them. The protest was… pic.twitter.com/OcRLXzRNrw — Mazhar Khan (@Mazhar4justice) December 17, 2025

The protesting women claimed that easy access to alcohol had led to frequent fights, household disputes, and overall disturbance in village life. They said repeated complaints to authorities had failed to bring any action, forcing them to take matters into their own hands.

Police were alerted soon after and reached the spot to bring the situation under control. Officials dispersed the crowd and restored order in the area. Authorities later stated that while the concerns raised by villagers are genuine, damaging property and resorting to violence is unlawful. Police have begun identifying individuals involved in the vandalism using CCTV footage installed near the shop.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials said that grievances should be raised through legal and administrative channels and urged residents to maintain peace and avoid confrontations that could escalate further. The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing tension between local communities and liquor outlets in rural Uttar Pradesh.