 Makar Sankranti 2026: Humane World For Animals India Urges Citizens To Avoid Illegal Glass-Coated Manja
Ahead of Makar Sankranti 2026, Humane World For Animals India has appealed to citizens to avoid illegal glass-coated and synthetic manja, citing serious injuries to birds and humans. The organisation urged the use of cotton threads and reporting of illegal manja sales to authorities.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
Makar Sankranti 2026: Humane World For Animals India urges citizens to avoid illegal glass-coated manja to prevent harm to birds and humans | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 06: Ahead of Makar Sankranti, animal protection organisation Humane World for Animals India appealed to citizens to celebrate a compassionate and cruelty-free festival by saying no to illegal glass-coated, synthetic manja and using original manjas such as cotton threads.

Warning against dangers of synthetic manja

In a kind appeal to citizens, HWA India urged people to prevent the use of synthetic manja during Makar Sankranti, stating that the manja is often coated with powdered glass or metal, making it extremely sharp and dangerous. Every year, countless birds become entangled in these threads and suffer from severe injuries, many of which are fatal, it said.

Bird and human injuries highlighted

Citing data shared by Ahmedabad-based Jivdaya Charitable Trust, HWA India said that approximately 4,800 birds were injured in Ahmedabad in 2025. It said that the dangers of synthetic manja extend beyond birds, posing a serious risk to humans as well, causing injuries to motorcyclists and children.

In Gujarat, manja-related injuries to humans increased by 30 per cent compared to 2024. It cited a few examples where five- and seven-year-old children lost their lives due to such manja.

Use and sale of manja a punishable offence

The organisation also urged citizens to report the sale or use of such manja to local authorities, as it is a punishable offence under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, carrying a fine of up to Rs 5,000 or imprisonment for up to one year.

Veterinarian recounts impact on birds

Dr Piyush Patel, veterinarian and director of the street dog programme at HWA India, said, “Every year during Makar Sankranti, I see birds with their wings and legs cruelly entangled in sharp manja threads—some bleeding, some unable to fly, and tragically, many losing their lives. A festival rooted in warmth, joy and togetherness should never become a cause of fear or harm.”

Palghar News: MBVV Police Impose Nylon Manja Ban Ahead Of Makar Sankranti
Citizens urged to choose eco-friendly alternatives

The organisation urged people to use eco-friendly manja, report the illegal sale of Chinese manja, keep a list of bird helplines handy, and be mindful of waste.

