Palghar News: MBVV Police Impose Nylon Manja Ban Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

MBVV Police impose a nylon manja ban ahead of Makar Sankranti to ensure public safety and prevent injuries | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 06: In view of the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival and the associated kite-flying activities, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police (MBVV) Commissionerate has imposed a strict ban on the use of nylon manja.

The prohibitory order has been issued under Section 163 (1) and (2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Special Branch) Ashok Virkar, who is also the specially empowered Executive Magistrate.

Kite-flying linked to repeated injuries and deaths

Every year, kite festivals are organised at various locations during and after Makar Sankranti, observed on January 14. However, it has been repeatedly observed that the use of nylon manja causes serious injuries to birds, animals and humans, and in several cases has proved fatal. To safeguard lives and ensure public safety, the police administration has found it necessary to strictly prohibit its use.

Environmental damage and risks to animals

Nylon manja, made from plastic or other synthetic materials, is non-biodegradable and remains in the environment for long periods, causing severe environmental damage.

It often gets entangled in drains and nullahs, disrupting public drainage systems. When left on the ground, it poses a serious threat to animals such as cows and buffaloes, as ingestion of the string can be fatal.

Threat to power infrastructure

The police further noted that nylon manja, being made of tough plastic material, can get caught in overhead electric lines and substations during kite flying, leading to power supply disruptions, damage to electrical equipment and the risk of major accidents.

Manufacture, sale and use prohibited

Considering the need to protect free-flying birds, including several rare and endangered species, and to prevent harm to human life and public property, the police have banned the manufacture, sale, storage and use of nylon manja made from plastic or synthetic materials within the jurisdiction of the MBVV Police Commissionerate.

Order effective till mid-March

The prohibitory order will remain in force from 12.01 am on January 14, 2026, till midnight of March 13, 2026. Any violation of the order will attract action under Section 223 (a) and (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Order issued ex parte for public awareness

As it is not feasible to serve individual notices to all affected persons, the order has been issued ex parte under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The information has been made available for public awareness through the media and displayed on notice boards of concerned police stations, offices of Assistant Commissioners of Police and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police.

