Maharashtra Transport Hit As Commercial Vehicle Fitness Certification Comes To Halt After MoRTH Directive

Mumbai, Jan 07: Fitness certification for commercial vehicles has ground to a halt across several districts of Maharashtra following a directive issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) on December 26, 2025, alleged Bal Malkit Singh, leader of the All India Motor Transport Congress.

State transport department seeks resolution

When contacted, a senior official from the Maharashtra State Transport Department said the matter has been taken up with the concerned authorities. “We have requested the appropriate authority to address the issue. It is expected to be resolved within a couple of days,” the official said.

Manual testing access revoked on Parivahan system

According to Singh, the order revoked access to manual fitness testing on the Parivahan system in districts where Automated Testing Stations (ATS) are operational.

This has led to system-generated restrictions on the VAHAN portal, preventing transporters from obtaining or renewing fitness certificates at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in adjoining districts. “The blockage has effectively stalled fitness certification, forcing thousands of vehicles off the road,” Singh said.

Only one ATS operational in Nashik

At present, only one ATS facility is operational in Nashik. “Expecting commercial vehicles from multiple adjoining districts to travel long distances solely for fitness testing is impractical, illogical, and economically unviable,” Singh noted.

Supply chains affected, operators incur losses

The disruption has left vehicles idle, delivery schedules missed, and essential supply chains—covering food grains, FMCG, fuel, and industrial raw materials—under strain. Operators are incurring additional fuel and manpower costs, while vehicle owners face the risk of penal action due to expired fitness certificates, despite the circumstances being beyond their control.

Transporters seek urgent intervention

The transport community has appealed to the Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra, to urgently intervene by issuing temporary relaxations or clarifications on the VAHAN system and expediting the phased rollout of ATS facilities. Transporters warn that without swift corrective action, the situation could escalate into a wider economic and logistics crisis across the state.

Small operators worst hit

Small and medium transport operators are bearing the brunt of the crisis, already under pressure from thin margins and rising costs. Industry representatives say that fitness certification work has come to a complete standstill at all RTOs in the affected adjoining districts listed in an annexure submitted to the Transport Commissioner, undermining statutory compliance and day-to-day transport operations.

Transport sector backbone of economy, says Singh

Emphasising the urgency, Singh said, “The transport sector is the backbone of the economy. Any prolonged disruption in fitness certification will have far-reaching consequences for trade, industry, and public supply systems. Immediate interim arrangements are essential until adequate ATS infrastructure is established across all districts.”

