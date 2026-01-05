Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Directs MSRTC To Induct 8,000 New Buses By Year-End, Warns Of Action Over Delays

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik directs MSRTC to induct 8,000 new buses by year-end to strengthen public transport services | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 05: Maharashtra Transport Minister and Chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Pratap Sarnaik, on Monday issued a strong directive to officials to ensure the induction of 8,000 new buses into the MSRTC fleet by the end of the year, warning that any further delay in the tendering process would invite strict action.

Minister flags ‘tortoise-paced’ functioning

Chairing a review meeting on the utilisation of budgetary allocations for the 2025–26 financial year, Sarnaik expressed sharp displeasure over what he termed the slow and “tortoise-paced” functioning of several MSRTC departments. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr Madhav Kusekar, Financial Advisor Girish Deshmukh, and senior officials.

प्रवाशांच्या सोयी-सुविधांना सर्वोच्च प्राधान्य देत एसटीचे आधुनिकीकरण वेगाने केले जाणार असून त्यासाठी एसटी प्रशासनाने जबाबदारी ने काम करावे..!

श्री. प्रताप सरनाईक

मंत्री परिवहन, तथा अध्यक्ष

महाराष्ट्र राज्य मार्ग परिवहन महामंडळ pic.twitter.com/cCBZfxeCyN — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) January 5, 2026

Rs 1,600 crore at risk of going unutilised

The minister pointed out that the state government has earmarked Rs 2,460 crore for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation in the current budget. However, with only about three months remaining in the financial year, nearly Rs 1,600 crore is in danger of remaining unutilised and reverting to the government — a situation he described as extremely serious.

Tender delays hamper expenditure

“This is taxpayers’ money and it is meant to strengthen basic passenger facilities,” Sarnaik said. He noted that the funds were intended for the procurement of new buses, construction of bus stations, and repair, renovation and modernisation works.

However, tender processes related to bus purchases and bus station projects have been pending for the last nine months, severely hampering expenditure. He held inefficiency and lack of initiative by concerned officials responsible for the delays.

Orders to fast-track approvals and projects

Directing the administration to act with urgency, Sarnaik instructed that maximum funds be utilised within the remaining three months by fast-tracking tendering and administrative approvals. He also ordered officials to accelerate projects related to critical passenger infrastructure, including new buses, bus stations and public conveniences.

Focus on passenger safety and comfort

Reiterating that passenger safety and comfort are the highest priorities, the minister said the MSRTC’s modernisation will be pursued at a rapid pace and stressed that officers must demonstrate accountability and a sense of urgency to deliver visible improvements on the ground.

Current fleet strength and expansion plans

At present, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has around 12,000 buses operating on the road, catering to a daily average ridership of approximately 50 lakh passengers.

In parallel, MSRTC has already placed an order for 5,150 electric buses with Evey Trans, of which 738 buses have been delivered so far. Additionally, Ashok Leyland has been assigned the supply of 2,600 buses during the current year, as part of the ongoing fleet augmentation plan.

Lifecycle policy drives fleet renewal

According to MSRTC sources, fresh tenders are also being floated to place new orders, as the corporation follows a defined vehicle lifecycle policy.

Similar to BEST, MSRTC retires buses from active service once they complete their prescribed operational lifespan of 15 years, necessitating continuous fleet replacement and modernisation to maintain service reliability and passenger safety.

