 Maharashtra News: MSRTC Sees Sharp Rise In UPI Ticket Payments As Passengers Embrace Cashless Bus Travel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: MSRTC Sees Sharp Rise In UPI Ticket Payments As Passengers Embrace Cashless Bus Travel

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Sees Sharp Rise In UPI Ticket Payments As Passengers Embrace Cashless Bus Travel

Passengers travelling by MSRTC buses are increasingly opting for UPI-based digital payments. Between September and December 2025, UPI ticket sales rose steadily, with over 62.59 lakh tickets sold in December alone, generating Rs 83.67 crore in revenue and reflecting a strong shift towards cashless travel.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
MSRTC passengers increasingly use UPI-based digital payments for bus ticket purchases across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 02: Passengers travelling by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses are increasingly opting for digital transactions, with UPI-based payments such as PhonePe and Google Pay gaining widespread acceptance for ticket purchases.

Official data shows a steady rise in the number of UPI transactions across the MSRTC network between September and December 2025, reflecting a clear shift towards cashless travel.

UPI ticket sales and revenue rise steadily

According to MSRTC figures, more than 49.79 lakh tickets were issued through UPI payments in September 2025, generating revenue of Rs 64 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station
Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station
Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110 Candidates In Fray
Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110 Candidates In Fray

The trend strengthened in October, with ticket sales rising to 55.79 lakh and UPI collections increasing to Rs 77.32 crore. In November 2025, the total number of tickets purchased through UPI rose to 59.65 lakh, with the corporation recording revenue of Rs 78.66 crore.

December sees highest UPI usage

The upward momentum continued in December 2025, when over 62.59 lakh tickets were sold via UPI, contributing Rs 83.67 crore to the corporation’s revenue, officials said.

Convenience driving shift to cashless travel

MSRTC officials attributed the growing adoption of UPI payments to the convenience offered to passengers. The facility has been made available at bus stations, ticket counters and directly with conductors during journeys, enabling quicker ticketing and reducing dependence on cash.

Digital payments improve transparency

“The digital payment system has significantly reduced issues related to carrying exact change and has also helped eliminate avoidable disputes between passengers and conductors,” an official said.

The move has also enhanced transparency in ticketing operations and helped curb revenue leakage by minimising cash handling.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Reward Accident-Free Drivers Under ‘Safe Travel’ Road Safety Campaign
article-image

Digital mode expected to expand further

With passengers showing a strong preference for cashless options, the MSRTC expects digital payments to play an even larger role in its operations in the coming months, officials added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental...

Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental...

KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins

KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins

Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110...

Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110...

BMC Elections 2026: Colaba–Cuffe Parade Left With No Opposition To BJP After Alliance Partners...

BMC Elections 2026: Colaba–Cuffe Parade Left With No Opposition To BJP After Alliance Partners...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Sees Sharp Rise In UPI Ticket Payments As Passengers Embrace Cashless Bus...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Sees Sharp Rise In UPI Ticket Payments As Passengers Embrace Cashless Bus...