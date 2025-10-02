Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation

Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General to Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation |

A German delegation led by Consul General Christoph Höllier called on Deputy Chief Minister and Finance & Planning Minister Ajit Pawar at Sahyadri Guest House on Wednesday. Discussions covered Maharashtra–Germany cooperation projects, the Maharashtra–Baden–Württemberg partnership, skill migration agreements, vocational training, and language initiatives.

Joint Steering Committee Proposed

Pawar stressed the need to set up a Maharashtra–Germany Joint Steering Committee to boost collaboration in green energy, sustainable mobility, smart cities, research and startups, higher education exchange, and cultural relations.

Support for Entrepreneurs and Students

The deputy CM assured support for German investors in Maharashtra and emphasized creating more employment opportunities in Germany for Maharashtra’s youth. He also highlighted challenges faced by Indian students pursuing education in Germany.

Mutual Benefits of Cooperation

Pawar expressed confidence that the partnership would bring advanced technology, skill development, employment generation, and foreign investment to Maharashtra, while Germany would gain a reliable partner and access to new markets.