 Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation

Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation

Pawar stressed the need to set up a Maharashtra–Germany Joint Steering Committee to boost collaboration in green energy, sustainable mobility, smart cities, research and startups, higher education exchange, and cultural relations.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General to Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation |

A German delegation led by Consul General Christoph Höllier called on Deputy Chief Minister and Finance & Planning Minister Ajit Pawar at Sahyadri Guest House on Wednesday. Discussions covered Maharashtra–Germany cooperation projects, the Maharashtra–Baden–Württemberg partnership, skill migration agreements, vocational training, and language initiatives.

Joint Steering Committee Proposed
Pawar stressed the need to set up a Maharashtra–Germany Joint Steering Committee to boost collaboration in green energy, sustainable mobility, smart cities, research and startups, higher education exchange, and cultural relations.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Differently-Abled Stalls Lie Abandoned Amid Poor Planning And Mismanagement
article-image

Support for Entrepreneurs and Students
The deputy CM assured support for German investors in Maharashtra and emphasized creating more employment opportunities in Germany for Maharashtra’s youth. He also highlighted challenges faced by Indian students pursuing education in Germany.

Mutual Benefits of Cooperation
Pawar expressed confidence that the partnership would bring advanced technology, skill development, employment generation, and foreign investment to Maharashtra, while Germany would gain a reliable partner and access to new markets.

FPJ Shorts
'Witch Killing Its Own People': PoK Leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir Accuses Pakistan Army, Govt Of Oppressing Locals - VIDEO
'Witch Killing Its Own People': PoK Leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir Accuses Pakistan Army, Govt Of Oppressing Locals - VIDEO
Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines
Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines
Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation
Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines

Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines

Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany...

Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany...

Mumbai News: NGMA Opens Rare Exhibition On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos

Mumbai News: NGMA Opens Rare Exhibition On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos