Maharashtra Floods: Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Slams MahaYuti Govt Relief Package For Farmers As Insufficient; VIDEO

Mumbai: Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the MahaYuti government for its “meager” relief measures for farmers affected by heavy rainfall and crop losses, calling the announced aid a mockery of farmers’ plight.

Rising Farmer Suicides Highlight Distress

Wadettiwar highlighted that in Marathwada alone, 781 farmers committed suicide between January and September, with 74 suicides reported in the past 15 days due to adverse weather conditions.

He said that while farmers expected ₹50,000 per hectare as relief, the government has announced amounts based on NDRF norms that fall far short of actual needs. “This insufficient aid will not help farmers recover; it will only deepen their distress,” he said.

Comparison With Other States

He questioned why prosperous states like Punjab can provide up to ₹50,000 per hectare without central assistance, while Maharashtra has failed to offer substantial support. He also raised concerns about the plight of agricultural laborers and whether they will receive any aid.

Loan Waivers Remain Pending

Wadettiwar further criticized the government for not announcing promised loan waivers for farmers ahead of upcoming elections. “The government keeps postponing the declaration without providing a clear timeline. Farmers are left in uncertainty,” he said.

Political Remarks On Maratha Reservation

On another note, Wadettiwar condemned remarks by Manoj Jarange Patil, who criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Maratha reservation issues. He emphasized that Rahul Gandhi first advocated for caste-based census and removing the 50% reservation cap to ensure all communities receive fair representation.

“Jarange Patil’s criticism seems misdirected. Is his fight for the common people or against political opponents?” Wadettiwar questioned.

