Maharashtra Train Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Passenger Allegedly Pushed Off Moving Konark Express Near Karjat, Dies; Accused Apprehended

Mumbai: In a shocking incident early Tuesday morning, a young passenger was allegedly pushed off the moving 11020 UP Konark Express near Karjat station in Mumbai Division, resulting in his death. The accused has been apprehended and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Victim Identified as 25-Year-Old Vinod Kamble

The tragic event occurred around 4:23 am, when authorities received information from Mumbai Control that a passenger had been forcibly pushed out of the second general coach of the train. The victim, identified as Vinod Kamble, 25, a resident of Pune, was travelling with a friend when the incident took place.

Accused Pushed Passenger Over Seating Dispute

According to the escorting Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel—Head Constable RR Diwakar and Constable Belote Yogesh—the victim and his friend were sitting near the door due to overcrowding in the general compartment.

A fellow passenger, later identified as Mangesh Ramdas Dasore, 40, allegedly asked them to vacate the space. When they refused, Dasore reportedly pushed Kamble off the train.

Passengers Confirm Account

Other passengers in the coach confirmed the sequence of events, supporting the account given by Kamble’s friend.

Immediate Rescue Efforts by Railway Police

Following the incident, Assistant Sub Inspector Nasreen Mujawar and Constable Sheshrao checked the railway section. GRP personnel at Karjat located the injured Kamble and rushed him to the General Hospital in Karjat. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead by the attending doctor.

Accused Detained and Handed Over to Authorities

The accused, Mangesh Dasore, a resident of Gajanan Nagar, Dhapti Road, Akola, Maharashtra, admitted to the act during questioning. He was immediately detained by the RPF escort team and handed over to GRP and RPF officials at Thane railway station.

Case Under Investigation

A case is currently under registration at GRP Karjat. Authorities have assured that all legal procedures are being followed and further details will be shared once the case is formally registered.

