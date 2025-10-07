Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Advocates NCC Training In Schools To Foster Discipline, Leadership And Fitness

Maharashtra Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate | X - @kokate_manikrao

Mumbai: Maharashtra Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate has directed that National Cadet Corps (NCC) training should be implemented at the school level to instill discipline, physical fitness, and leadership qualities among students.

Promoting Patriotism, Sports, and Discipline

Speaking at a meeting on NCC, Scouts, and Guides held at the state ministry today, Minister Kokate emphasized that early exposure to such training would strengthen patriotism, discipline, and interest in sports among students. School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse suggested submitting a proposal to the central government to initiate NCC training at the school level.

Officials and Stakeholders Present

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Sheetal Teli, Director of Teachers Rahul Rekhawar, NCC Captain J. George, Assistant Director Milind Dixit, Deputy Director of Education Dr. Vandana Vahul, and Under Secretary of School Education Department Aniruddha Kulkarni.

Teacher Training and Sports Development

Minister Kokate said that with the support of ex-servicemen, NCC students, and sports teachers, school teachers should be trained in sports and physical fitness activities. He emphasized that compulsory sports training at an early age would foster physical fitness, self-discipline, and critical thinking.

He also suggested developing strategies to encourage participation in international competitions like the Olympics and increasing the number of sports teachers. Special incentives could be offered to outstanding athletes when recruiting them as teachers.

Benefits of NCC and Scouts Programs

NCC training, he noted, is an effective tool to develop leadership skills, character, service spirit, and sportsmanship. It also prepares a disciplined youth force that can assist during national emergencies. Through Scouts and Guides programs, students from rural, urban, and tribal areas are taught tolerance and ethical values.

Current NCC Enrollment

According to information shared during the meeting, in the 2023-24 academic year, a total of 1,00,884 students were enrolled in NCC programs across schools and colleges in the state, including 61,328 students in the junior division and 39,502 in the senior division.

