 Maharashtra News: Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Appeals For Contributions To Chief Minister’s Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers And Families
Maharashtra News: Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Appeals For Contributions To Chief Minister's Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers And Families

In the wake of devastating floods caused by incessant rains across Maharashtra, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate has appealed to citizens to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support distressed farmers and families.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate | File Photo

Mumbai: In the wake of devastating floods caused by incessant rains across Maharashtra, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate has appealed to citizens to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support distressed farmers and families.

Minister’s Personal Appeal

Calling himself a “farmer’s son,” Kokate announced his decision on social media, urging people to extend a helping hand to those affected. “Heavy rains in Marathwada and several other parts of the state have caused immense loss of crops, homes, and livestock. Immediate financial aid and essential supplies are necessary to help these families recover from the calamity,” he said.

Birthday Message with Purpose

Marking his birthday on September 26, Kokate said he would not organize any celebrations or allow greeting hoardings to be displayed. Instead, he has requested that people channel their goodwill into meaningful contributions to flood-affected families through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Details:

-- Account Name: Chief Minister's Relief Fund

-- Account Number: 10972433751

--- IFSC Code: SBIN0000300

Collective Efforts Needed

Kokate stressed that collective efforts from citizens, organizations, and institutions will help provide timely relief to farmers and common people grappling with the disaster.

