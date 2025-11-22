Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Denies Bail to Mihir Shah, Says He Was 'Heavily Inebriated' And 'Remorseless'

Mihir Shah, the accused in hit-and-run case | File Photo

Refusing to grant bail to Mihir Shah, son of a former Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader, in the BMW hit-and-run case, the Bombay High Court observed on Friday that he was heavily inebriated and remorselessly failed to stop the car even after hitting a scooter and dragging the victim beneath the vehicle.

Court Says Conduct ‘Does Not Inspire Confidence’

Justice Neela Gokhale remarked that Shah’s conduct at the time of the alleged offence and afterwards does not inspire confidence in the court to grant him bail.

Accident That Led to Victim’s Death

On July 7, 2024, Shah allegedly rammed his BMW into a scooter in Worli.

The crash left rider Pradip Nakhwa injured, while his wife Kaveri, who was riding pillion, was dragged for 1.5 km on the bonnet and died.

Shah allegedly fled and was arrested two days later. His driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was in the car at the time, was arrested on the same day.

‘Heavily Inebriated, Yet Chose to Drive’

In the detailed order, the HC noted that although the crash was accidental, Shah sped away at high speed, dragging the victim.

“Mihir was heavily inebriated and in no condition to drive. Yet he chose to drive the high-end BMW car at a high speed,” the court observed.

‘Remorselessly Failed to Stop or Help’

The court further stated: “Remorselessly, he failed to stop the car and assist the victims by taking them to a hospital or even simply stopping the car and calling for help.”

Possibility of Tampering with Evidence

Justice Gokhale noted that Shah’s actions after the incident indicate a possibility of tampering with evidence.

His behaviour exchanging seats with his driver, calling his father and leaving the scene shows an intent to escape the consequences and evade arrest, the court said.

Seriousness of the Offence

The HC emphasised that Shah was speeding under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the vehicle, causing the death of a woman.

Given the gravity of the offence, the court held that his conduct does not justify bail.

HC: Not a Fit Case for Bail

“Considering the nature and seriousness of the offence, the applicant’s conduct after the accident, the risk of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses, and the possibility of delay in trial if released, this is not a fit case to grant bail,” Justice Gokhale held.

Shah’s father Rajesh Shah and driver Bidawat were also arrested in the case. While Rajesh Shah was granted bail, Mihir Shah and Bidawat remain in judicial custody.