Mumbai Fire Brigade To Procure 104-Metre Snorkels To Strengthen High-Rise Firefighting

Nearly a decade after its last major upgrade, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is finally set to boost its firefighting capacity with two new hydraulic platforms (snorkels) of 104 metres and above.

The BMC has invited tenders for the new equipment, aimed at strengthening emergency response in Mumbai’s increasingly vertical landscape. The existing 90-metre snorkel can reach up to 30 floors. A senior fire official said the new platforms are expected to extend access up to 34 floors.

High-Rises Rising Faster Than Fire Safety

According to the BMC, any building above 30 metres (around nine floors) is classified as a high-rise. Many towers in Mumbai now rise up to 40 floors, making firefighting and rescue operations more complex.

Inspections in recent years have found that several high-rises have inadequate or non-functional firefighting systems. In such cases, snorkels provide critical assistance, allowing firefighters to reach upper floors swiftly and improving survival rates during emergencies.

Specifications of the New 104-Metre Snorkel

“Currently, the MFB operates a 90-metre snorkel added in 2015, capable of reaching 30 floors and equipped with a turntable ladder and elevated water pumps,” said a senior fire official.

Under new MFB specifications, a 104-metre hydraulic platform will be procured with a two-year guarantee and a five-year Comprehensive Service and Maintenance Contract (CSMC).

The CSMC ensures full servicing, technical support and maintenance for five years after induction, keeping the equipment operational for high-rise firefighting and rescue missions.

A hydraulic platform is a fire truck fitted with a long articulated arm ending in a caged platform, enabling safe access to upper floors and allowing firefighters to attack fires from above.

MFB’s Firefighting Load and Preventive Measures

The MFB’s fleet includes aerial ladders, turntable ladders, and hydraulic platforms ranging from 27 metres to 90 metres.

The fire brigade handles approximately 4,500–5,000 fire-related cases annually, with electrical short-circuits and LPG cylinder explosions being the primary causes. Nearly 60% of city fires are linked to faulty electrical circuits.

To reduce such incidents, the BMC is pushing for mandatory electrical audits similar to fire audits and recently conducted awareness campaigns to prevent gas cylinder-related fires.