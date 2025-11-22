Mumbai News: BMC Issues Notices To 59 Construction Sites Under GRAP IV Following Consistent Poor AQI

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC on Friday issued notices to around 59 construction sites across Mumbai under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP IV). The sites including building construction sites and RMC plants, and are located in areas of Chakala, Malad West, Mazgaon, Siddharth Nagar-Worli, Navy Nagar-Colaba and Deonar.

Non-Compliance May Lead to Shutdown

"If the sites fail to comply with the air pollution control norms within seven days, all construction activities and industries the areas will be stopped. More notices will be issued as the squads conduct inspections," a senior officer from BMC Enviornment department said.

GRAP IV Activated After AQI Stays Above 200

The action comes a day after the BMC announced that GRAP IV will be implemented in the areas which consistently recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) above 200 despite mitigation measures. Additional municipal commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi said that implementation of GRAP IV is the last step, after all air pollution mitigation measures fail, and all the industries and construction activities in the areas will be stopped.

Flying Squads Formed Across 24 Wards

The BMC administration informed on Thursday that it has also formed flying squads across 24 civic wards, which will ensure implementation of 28-points guidelines for air pollution control, especially at the construction sites. The squad will consist of two engineers (building factory and environment department each), a police personnel. A nuisance deterctor and a vehicle with vehicular tracking and monitoring system (VTMS) will be operational with them.

Mandatory On-Site Pollution-Control Measures

Some of the guidelines mandatory at the construction sites include: covering with green cloth, regular water spraying, CCTV monitoring and installation of air pollution monitoring systems among others.