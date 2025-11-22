Malad Child Accident Case: Chargesheet To Be Filed Soon, Say Police | File Pic (Representative Image)

In the case of the seven-year-old boy who was injured in an accident in Malad West on October 19, the police will soon file a chargesheet in court. Ravindra Avhad, Senior Police Inspector of Bangur Nagar police station, said the accused, Shweta Shetty-Rathod, is cooperating with the investigation. Since she is cooperating, an arrest is not mandatory at this stage. He added that they have recorded her statement and will soon file the chargesheet before the City Civil and Sessions Court, Dindoshi. However, the police have not disclosed the contents of her statement or any further case details.

Seven-Year-Old Boy Suffered Severe Leg Fractures

In the accident, a seven-year-old boy sustained severe leg fractures after being run over by Shetty-Rathod’s car while playing inside a residential complex in Malad West. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred at Interface Heights, located behind Infinity Mall. On October 20, the Bangur Nagar police registered an FIR against Shetty-Rathod, an HR consultant, for alleged rash driving.

CCTV Footage Captured the Moment of Impact

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mahua Majumdar, 45, a resident of Interface Heights, is the mother of seven-year-old twin boys, Anvay and Avyan. On the day of the incident, the children were playing in the building compound around 5 p.m. along with four to five other children. During this time, Shetty-Rathod allegedly drove her car rashly and ran over Anvay’s left leg.

The CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment when the child was struck. Majumdar told the police that around 5:30 p.m., her other son, Avyan, called her via the intercom and said, “Anvay’s leg has been crushed.” She and her husband, Anshuman, rushed downstairs and found Anvay sitting on the ground in severe pain with a badly injured leg. The accused driver, Shetty-Rathod, is the wife of the building’s secretary, Sanjay Rathod.

Child Shifted to Hospital for Surgery

Anvay was first taken to a nursing home in Evershine Nagar, Malad West, where doctors advised shifting him to Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri West, for advanced treatment. At Kokilaben, doctors confirmed fractures in his left ankle and shin, requiring surgery.

Serious Charges Added

Based on Majumdar’s complaint, the Bangur Nagar police registered a case on October 20 under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 184 (dangerous driving), 134(a) (failure to render medical aid), and 134(b) (failure to report the accident within 24 hours) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police later added Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a non-bailable offence.