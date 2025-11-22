Attention Commuter! Heavy Vehicle Diversions On Ghodbunder Road On November 23 For Repair Works; Check Details Inside | FPJ

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has announced a full-day traffic diversion for heavy vehicles on November 23 due to urgent geometric improvement works on the Thane–Ghodbunder State Highway (Route 84).

According to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s City Engineer, Deepak Khambit, grouting and mastic asphalt work will be carried out between Nira Centre–Kajupada and Hotel Fountain from 12:01 am to 11:59 pm on November 23. To prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic movement, entry of heavy and oversized vehicles on the affected stretch will remain prohibited.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ashok Tanaji Virkar issued the notification under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act and Motor Vehicles Act, authorising temporary traffic restrictions and diversions in the interest of commuter safety.

Key Restrictions and Diversions

Palghar–Virar to Varsave Route (NH-48)

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Varsave from the Shirsad Phata junction.

Alternate Route: Shirsad Phata → Parol → Akloli (Ganeshpuri) → Ambadi → onward destination.

Palghar–Vasai to Varsave Route (NH-48)

All heavy vehicles coming from Palghar–Vasai will be restricted from entering Varsave via Chinchoti Naka.

Alternate Route: Chinchoti → Kaman–Kharbao → Anjur Phata → Bhiwandi → onward destination.

Western Express Highway/Kashimira Towards Ghodbunder–Thane

Entry near Hotel Fountain for vehicles heading from Mumbai and Kashimira towards Ghodbunder Road, Thane, will remain closed.

Alternate Route: Via Varsave Flyover → continue on Gujarat Highway → Shirsad Phata → Parol–Akloli (Ganeshpuri)–Ambadi or Chinchoti–Kaman–Kharbao–Anjur Phata → Bhiwandi.

The restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor emergency vehicles, oxygen supply vehicles and other essential service vehicles

The traffic order will remain in force for 24 hours on November 23, Virkar confirmed.