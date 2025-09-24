Maharashtra News: Minister Manikrao Kokate Announces Youth Policy To Be Shaped Through Active Participation Of State’s Young Citizens

Minister Manikrao Kokate addresses officials and youth representatives during the policy review meeting at Mantralaya | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra will soon have a comprehensive youth policy designed with the active participation of young people across the state. State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate announced the decision during a review meeting of the government-appointed committee for drafting the revised youth policy.

Direct Engagement With Youth

Minister Kokate directed officials to seek direct suggestions from youth, ensuring the policy reflects social, educational, cultural, and skill development aspects. He emphasized that the policy should encourage young people to remain actively engaged in education, employment, and social as well as intellectual activities.

Committee Review Meeting

The meeting, held at Mantralaya, was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Anil Diggikar, Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale, Padmashri Kanti Shah, MLA Satyajit Tambe, along with other committee members, youth award winners, and representatives of youth organizations.

Focus on Grassroots & Inter-Departmental Coordination

Kokate stressed that the policy must reach the grassroots and include provisions to provide platforms for rural youth. He also called for inter-departmental coordination with the Women and Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Skill Development departments to implement innovative programs for the youth.

Key Policy Areas

To ensure wide participation, competitive initiatives will be launched across the state. The policy will focus on key issues such as physical, mental, and emotional health of youth, mental well-being, eradication of addiction, education, employment, livelihood, artificial intelligence (AI), cybercrime prevention, and digital technology.

