Thane Road Accident: Shiv Sena Leader's Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Loses Control On Ambernath Flyover; 4 Dead, 4 Injured—Video

Ambernath: A shocking accident occurred on Friday evening on the Ambarnath flyover, leaving four people dead and four others seriously injured. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the intensity of the crash.

Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Vehicle Loses Control

According to reports, Shiv Sena’s female candidate Kiran Chaubey was traveling to the Buvapada area for an election campaign with her driver Laxman Shinde. During the journey, the driver reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The car crossed the divider and collided with four to five vehicles coming from the opposite direction, as per Chaubey’s statement to the police.

Casualties and Injured

The deceased have been identified as Laxman Shinde, driver, Chandrakant Anarse, Municipal Council employee, Sumit Chelani, local youth, Shailesh Jadhav

The accident was particularly severe for Chandrakant Anarse, who was riding a motorcycle and fell off the bridge, later succumbing to injuries at the hospital.

The injured include Kiran Chaubey, Shiv Sena candidate, Amit Chauhan Abhishek Chauhan.

Local residents broke the car’s window to rescue Chaubey, who has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Chaubey stated that the driver became motionless suddenly, and before she could comprehend the situation, the vehicle went out of control at high speed.

Police Investigation Underway

The Ambernath Police have registered a case and launched further investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to determine the exact sequence of events.

