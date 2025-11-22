 Thane Road Accident: Shiv Sena Leader's Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Loses Control On Ambernath Flyover; 4 Dead, 4 Injured—Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Road Accident: Shiv Sena Leader's Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Loses Control On Ambernath Flyover; 4 Dead, 4 Injured—Video

Thane Road Accident: Shiv Sena Leader's Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Loses Control On Ambernath Flyover; 4 Dead, 4 Injured—Video

According to reports, Shiv Sena’s female candidate Kiran Chaubey was traveling to the Buvapada area for an election campaign with her driver Laxman Shinde. During the journey, the driver reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
The car crash that killed 4 people and severely injured 4 other | X/@Nilesh_isme

Ambernath: A shocking accident occurred on Friday evening on the Ambarnath flyover, leaving four people dead and four others seriously injured. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the intensity of the crash.

Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Vehicle Loses Control

According to reports, Shiv Sena’s female candidate Kiran Chaubey was traveling to the Buvapada area for an election campaign with her driver Laxman Shinde. During the journey, the driver reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The car crossed the divider and collided with four to five vehicles coming from the opposite direction, as per Chaubey’s statement to the police.

Casualties and Injured

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To A Sunny Yet Smog-Filled Weekend; Overall AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 292
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To A Sunny Yet Smog-Filled Weekend; Overall AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 292
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina Anderson In Udaipur—VIDEO
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina Anderson In Udaipur—VIDEO
IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes History, Becomes Second Wicketkeeper After MS Dhoni To Lead India In Test Cricket
IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes History, Becomes Second Wicketkeeper After MS Dhoni To Lead India In Test Cricket
Sudeep Pharma's IPO Fully Subscribed On The First Day Of Share Sale, Non-Institutional Investors Fetch 3 Times The Subscription
Sudeep Pharma's IPO Fully Subscribed On The First Day Of Share Sale, Non-Institutional Investors Fetch 3 Times The Subscription

The deceased have been identified as Laxman Shinde, driver, Chandrakant Anarse, Municipal Council employee, Sumit Chelani, local youth, Shailesh Jadhav

The accident was particularly severe for Chandrakant Anarse, who was riding a motorcycle and fell off the bridge, later succumbing to injuries at the hospital.

The injured include Kiran Chaubey, Shiv Sena candidate, Amit Chauhan Abhishek Chauhan.

Local residents broke the car’s window to rescue Chaubey, who has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Chaubey stated that the driver became motionless suddenly, and before she could comprehend the situation, the vehicle went out of control at high speed.

Police Investigation Underway

The Ambernath Police have registered a case and launched further investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to determine the exact sequence of events.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To A Sunny Yet Smog-Filled Weekend; Overall AQI Remains In...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To A Sunny Yet Smog-Filled Weekend; Overall AQI Remains In...

Thane Road Accident: Shiv Sena Leader's Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Loses Control On Ambernath...

Thane Road Accident: Shiv Sena Leader's Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Loses Control On Ambernath...

Forgotten Boeing Plane On Mumbai–Pune Highway: Know The Story Behind Maharashtra’s Most Unusual...

Forgotten Boeing Plane On Mumbai–Pune Highway: Know The Story Behind Maharashtra’s Most Unusual...

Mumbai Hotels Honoured With Michelin Key: Here Are The Iconic Places That Made The Cut

Mumbai Hotels Honoured With Michelin Key: Here Are The Iconic Places That Made The Cut

Mumbai News: BMC Invites Bids To Lease Worli Plot For 30 Years To Boost Infrastructure Funding

Mumbai News: BMC Invites Bids To Lease Worli Plot For 30 Years To Boost Infrastructure Funding