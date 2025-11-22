Mumbai News: BMC Invites Bids To Lease Worli Plot For 30 Years To Boost Infrastructure Funding

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday invited tenders to auction a plot in Worli on a 30-year lease, with an option to extend the agreement for another 30 years. The civic body expects revenue from such long-term leases to support major infrastructure projects across Mumbai. In June this year, the BMC had auctioned two prime plots one near Crawford Market and another at the Worli Asphalt Plant collectively fetching ₹1,152 crore.

Plot Reserved for Recreational Use Under DP 2034

The Worli land parcel measures approximately 3,518 sq. metres, but the actual usable area currently stands at 1,299.52 sq. metres. As per Development Plan (DP) 2034, the plot has been reserved for public recreational facilities such as a club or gymkhana. Civic officials said the land was originally allotted on a Vacant Land Tenure (VLT) basis, but the matter later became entangled in legal proceedings. The BMC’s G/South ward finally took possession of the plot on October 15, 2024.

Previous Auctions and Local Opposition

In December 2024, the BMC invited tenders for three major properties: the Worli Asphalt Plant, a plot near Crawford Market, and a plot at the BEST substation in Malabar Hill. The auction for the Malabar Hill property, however, was cancelled after strong opposition from local residents.

Meanwhile, the Worli Asphalt Plant plot was successfully auctioned for ₹783 crore, while the Paltan Road plot near Crawford Market received a winning bid of ₹369 crore.