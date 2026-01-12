 Western Railway Cancels 288 Local Trains On Jan 14–15 Due To Kandivali–Borivali 6th Line Mega Block
Western Railway will cancel 288 suburban local services over January 14 and 15 due to a major block for 6th line construction between Kandivali and Borivali. The block involves dismantling track points, affecting late-night and early-morning services. WR has advised passengers to plan journeys in advance.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
Commuters on Western Railway are set to face significant inconvenience, as 288 suburban local train services—144 local trains on January 14 and 144 on January 15, 2026—will be cancelled due to a major block. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Commuters on Western Railway are set to face significant inconvenience, as 288 suburban local train services—144 local trains on January 14 and 144 on January 15, 2026—will be cancelled due to a major block undertaken in connection with the construction of the 6th railway line between Kandivali and Borivali.

Part of Ongoing 30-Day Mega Block

According Western Railway, the block is part of an ongoing 30-day mega block that commenced from the night of 20/21 December 2025 and will continue till 18 January 2026. The work involves critical infrastructure modifications, including dismantling of track points between Kandivali and Malad stations, resulting in disruption of both suburban and long-distance train services.

As per WR , a major block will be taken during the night of 13/14 January 2026 for dismantling Point No. 103 on the UP Fast Line, from 00:00 mid night to 05:30 am, and on the Down Fast Line from 01:00 am to 04:30 am

Another major block is scheduled on the night of 14/15 January 2026 for dismantling Point No. 102 on the Down Fast Line, during the same time slots.

Night Blocks on Fast Lines

According to sources, due to the suspension of the 5th line, speed restrictions, and the above blocks, several local train services will remain cancelled over the two days, causing inconvenience to thousands of daily passengers travelling during late night and early morning hours.

Mail and Express Trains Also Impacted

Western Railway has appealed to passengers to plan their journey in advance accordingly and cooperate during the execution of this essential infrastructure upgrade, which is expected to significantly enhance suburban rail capacity once completed.

Mail/Express Trains Affected

Short Termination of Trains

Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Borivali Express (journeys commencing on 13 & 14 January 2026) will short terminate at Vasai Road.

Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express (journeys commencing on 13 & 14 January 2026) will short terminate at Vasai Road.

Short Origination of Trains

Train No. 19425 Borivali – Nandurbar Express (journeys commencing on 14 & 15 January 2026) will short originate from Vasai Road.

Train No. 19417 Borivali – Ahmedabad Express (journeys commencing on 14 & 15 January 2026) will short originate from Vasai Road.

