Healthcare Milestone: 3 Lung Transplants In 48 Hours, Kidney Donations Save 5 Lives Across Thane And Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 12: Mumbai recorded a major milestone in advanced healthcare last week as three critically ill patients underwent successful lung transplants within a span of just 48 hours, while two kidney transplants carried out through coordinated organ donation efforts helped save at least five lives.

Three lung transplants were performed at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, between January 8 and 10, 2026. According to hospital officials, achieving three lung transplants in such a short period is rare due to the complexity, urgency and level of coordination required. The recipients, aged between 17 and 63 years, were all suffering from life-threatening lung failure and required immediate intervention.

First transplant: 63-year-old woman from Thane

The first recipient was a 63-year-old woman from Thane suffering from fibrotic interstitial lung disease (ILD) and dependent on oxygen support. Her condition worsened in December 2025, requiring ECMO support at another hospital.

She was later shifted in a critical condition and listed for a super-urgent transplant. A donor lung from another city was allocated, and the transplant was successfully performed on January 8.

Second transplant via green corridor

The second recipient was a 63-year-old Mumbai-based yoga trainer who had been battling ILD for over a year and was on the transplant waiting list since September 2025.

When a suitable donor lung became available in Surat, it was flown to Mumbai via a chartered aircraft and transported through a green corridor from Kalina Airport.

Youngest recipient from Surat

The third and youngest recipient was a 17-year-old boy from Surat who developed severe pneumonia that progressed to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Listed as a super-urgent case on January 1, he received a donor lung from Chandigarh on January 10, transported via a commercial flight followed by a green corridor.

Kidney transplants save two more lives

Meanwhile, Horizon Prime Hospital, Thane, which received its official licence to conduct kidney transplants on January 7, 2026, contributed to saving two additional lives.

On January 11, kidneys retrieved from a 76-year-old deceased donor at Horizon Prime Hospital were allocated under the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) and transplanted at two leading Mumbai hospitals.

Doctors hail coordinated effort

Calling the achievement deeply fulfilling, Dr Hrushikesh Vaidya, Medical Director and Chairman of Horizon Prime Hospital, said, “We are extremely happy that we could extend the lives of two patients and add meaningful years not only for them but also for their families.”

