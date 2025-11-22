Mumbai News: Nesco Ltd Booked for ₹8-Crore Copyright Violation After Novex Complaint | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A legal assistant with Novex Communications Pvt. Ltd. has lodged a detailed complaint alleging large-scale copyright violations by Nesco Ltd., Goregaon (East), resulting in an estimated loss of ₹8 crore to the company between 2023 and 2025. After a preliminary inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the matter was transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, and an FIR has now been registered at Vanrai Police Station.

Novex’s Anti-Piracy Role and Music Rights Portfolio

The complainant has been working with Novex Communications since 2009 as a Legal Assistant and Anti-Piracy/Field Officer, handling copyright enforcement for several major music labels including Tips Industries Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Red Ribbon Entertainment Pvt Ltd, DRecords (Daler Mehndi), Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, Kalakar Music Pvt Ltd, MS Music & Sound Pvt Ltd, Happy Media Works Ltd, and Dimension Communication Pvt Ltd (Velvet Vibes).

These companies have authorised Novex to issue On-Ground Public Performance Licences for commercial use of their songs. Novex had earlier issued multiple public notices to hotels, banquet halls, convention centres, restaurants, clubs, and event organisers, stating that playing this music without a valid licence amounts to copyright infringement under Sections 51, 63 and 60 of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Repeated Allegations of Unlicensed Music Usage

Novex claims that despite repeated reminders, Nesco Ltd. continued to play copyrighted music at commercial events without the mandatory licence. Representatives attended these events by purchasing tickets and recorded videos as evidence. These recordings were submitted with affidavits under Section 63 of the Indian Evidence Act, 2023.

Three Major Events Flagged in the FIR

New Year’s Eve Event (31 Dec 2024 – 1 Jan 2025)

Venue: Nesco Khud Banquets

Event: Saffron Divas of Bollywood – New Year Bash 2024

Violation: Zee Music songs (e.g., Zingaat from Sairat) allegedly played without licence

Halloween Party – 25 October 2024

Event: Halloween with Talwinder Live in Mumbai

Violation: Tips-owned songs (e.g., Khwab Dekhe from Race) played using DJ systems without licence

Rang Utsav – 14 March 2025

Event: Rang Utsav 2025

Violation: Tips-owned songs (e.g., Bumbro from Mission Kashmir) allegedly played without authorisation

Novex claims that similar unlicensed usage occurred at several other events at Nesco grounds and banquet halls between 2023 and 2025, resulting in nearly ₹8 crore in losses. Legal notices dated 28 February 2025 were sent to Nesco directors and concerned officials, but no reply was received.

Crime Branch Now Handling the Investigation

The FIR, registered at Vanrai Police Station, names Nesco Ltd directors and responsible officers, organisers of the three identified events, and other unidentified organisers involved in ongoing unauthorised music usage. The offences have been booked under Sections 51, 63 and 60 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case, initially processed through the EOW, has now been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation, after CB Control was handed over to them.