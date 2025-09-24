Maharashtra News: 'Independent NCC Academy To Be Established In State,' Says Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate

Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate announces plan for Maharashtra’s first independent NCC Academy | X - @kokate_manikrao

Mumbai: Maharashtra will soon have an independent National Cadet Corps (NCC) Academy to provide advanced training facilities for cadets, announced State Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate. He directed officials of the Sports Department to identify suitable land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the academy.

Review Meeting Held At Mantralaya

A review meeting on pending NCC matters was held at Mantralaya today, attended by Additional Chief Secretary Anil Diggikar, Additional Director General Major General Vivek Tyagi, Deputy Secretary Sunil Pandhare, and Director of Naval NCC, Captain Jenish George, among others. On the occasion, Major General Tyagi presented Minister Kokate with a model of an Indian Navy warship prepared by NCC cadets.

NCC’s Role In Career Building

Highlighting the NCC’s contribution, Kokate said cadets from Maharashtra have been performing remarkably at the national level in schools, camps, sports, and various other activities. He added that the NCC ‘C Certificate’ has become highly valuable not only in the Armed Forces and Police but also in the corporate sector, opening excellent career opportunities for cadets.

Taking note of the growing importance of the NCC, Kokate further instructed officials to increase the number of training centers in colleges across the state and ensure adequate manpower support for its activities.

