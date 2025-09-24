 Maharashtra News: 'Independent NCC Academy To Be Established In State,' Says Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: 'Independent NCC Academy To Be Established In State,' Says Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate

Maharashtra News: 'Independent NCC Academy To Be Established In State,' Says Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate

Maharashtra will soon have an independent National Cadet Corps (NCC) Academy to provide advanced training facilities for cadets, announced State Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate. He directed officials of the Sports Department to identify suitable land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the academy.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:28 AM IST
article-image
Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate announces plan for Maharashtra’s first independent NCC Academy | X - @kokate_manikrao

Mumbai: Maharashtra will soon have an independent National Cadet Corps (NCC) Academy to provide advanced training facilities for cadets, announced State Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate. He directed officials of the Sports Department to identify suitable land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the academy.

Review Meeting Held At Mantralaya

A review meeting on pending NCC matters was held at Mantralaya today, attended by Additional Chief Secretary Anil Diggikar, Additional Director General Major General Vivek Tyagi, Deputy Secretary Sunil Pandhare, and Director of Naval NCC, Captain Jenish George, among others. On the occasion, Major General Tyagi presented Minister Kokate with a model of an Indian Navy warship prepared by NCC cadets.

NCC’s Role In Career Building

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: CBI Probes 2 Postal Officials Over ₹15.95 Lakh Misappropriation In Chandrapur RD Accounts
Maharashtra News: CBI Probes 2 Postal Officials Over ₹15.95 Lakh Misappropriation In Chandrapur RD Accounts
Kalyan Police Arrest Seven For Alleged Gang-Rape Of Minor; Eighth Accused Absconding
Kalyan Police Arrest Seven For Alleged Gang-Rape Of Minor; Eighth Accused Absconding
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Bhandup Techie Duped Of ₹8.40 Lakh In Telegram-Based Task Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Bhandup Techie Duped Of ₹8.40 Lakh In Telegram-Based Task Investment Scam; Case Registered
Nitesh Rane Meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pushes For Train Halts And Station Upgrades In Konkan
Nitesh Rane Meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pushes For Train Halts And Station Upgrades In Konkan

Highlighting the NCC’s contribution, Kokate said cadets from Maharashtra have been performing remarkably at the national level in schools, camps, sports, and various other activities. He added that the NCC ‘C Certificate’ has become highly valuable not only in the Armed Forces and Police but also in the corporate sector, opening excellent career opportunities for cadets.

Also Watch:

Read Also
'Maharashtra Govt To Upgrade All Sports Complexes With Modern Facilities,' Says Minister Manikrao...
article-image

NCC’s Role In Career Building

Taking note of the growing importance of the NCC, Kokate further instructed officials to increase the number of training centers in colleges across the state and ensure adequate manpower support for its activities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalyan Police Arrest Seven For Alleged Gang-Rape Of Minor; Eighth Accused Absconding

Kalyan Police Arrest Seven For Alleged Gang-Rape Of Minor; Eighth Accused Absconding

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Bhandup Techie Duped Of ₹8.40 Lakh In Telegram-Based Task...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Bhandup Techie Duped Of ₹8.40 Lakh In Telegram-Based Task...

Nitesh Rane Meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pushes For Train Halts And Station Upgrades In...

Nitesh Rane Meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pushes For Train Halts And Station Upgrades In...

Mumbai News: Activists Urge Artificial Ponds For Pinda Daan To Prevent Annual Fish Deaths At...

Mumbai News: Activists Urge Artificial Ponds For Pinda Daan To Prevent Annual Fish Deaths At...

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Sentences Fake CBI Officer To 3 Years In Jail For Duping Businessman...

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Sentences Fake CBI Officer To 3 Years In Jail For Duping Businessman...