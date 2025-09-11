 'Maharashtra Govt To Upgrade All Sports Complexes With Modern Facilities,' Says Minister Manikrao Kokate
Maharashtra Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate announced that all sports complexes in the state will be upgraded to provide athletes with modern facilities, equipment, and international-standard training. He said the government is committed to ensuring athletes have access to world-class infrastructure.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
Maharashtra govt to modernise all sports complexes, Ajit Pawar calls for new sports policy | X - @kokate_manikrao

Review Meeting Chaired by Ajit Pawar

The minister shared this after a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai. The meeting, held in the committee hall of Mantralaya, focused on strengthening the state’s sports infrastructure and policies.

PPP and CSR Funding To Be Explored

During the discussions, officials reviewed sports facilities in other Indian states and countries, exploring ways to effectively use Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding for sports development. A presentation was also made on the proposed district sports complex at Katphal in Baramati taluka.

Call for New Sports Policy

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar instructed officials to create upgraded and modern sports facilities across the state and emphasized drafting a new sports policy after an in-depth study of various aspects of sports development. “The aim is to raise the standard of sports culture in Maharashtra and give a new direction to the sector,” Pawar said.

Senior Officials Attend Meeting

Senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary of Sports Anil Diggikar, Principal Secretary of Planning Department and other senior officers were present for the meeting.

