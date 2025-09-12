Did The Brothers Who Stole INSAS Rifle Have Direct Links With Naxals?

Mumbai Police seize stolen INSAS rifle, arrest two brothers from Telangana linked to Navy Nagar security breach | File Photo |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch is probing the possibility of direct links between two brothers, Rakesh Dubulla (20) and Umesh Dubulla (25), and Naxalites after they allegedly stole an INSAS rifle, 40 live cartridges, and three magazines from an Agniveer jawan posted at Navy Nagar, Colaba.

According to officials, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the Dubulla brothers within 48 hours of the theft, late Tuesday night, from Asifabad in Telangana—a region known for Naxal activity. The stolen rifle and ammunition were recovered from bushes near their home, where the accused had hidden them.

Investigations revealed that Rakesh Dubulla is a serving Army jawan posted at INS Kochi. In February 2024, he had earlier been stationed at INS Garuda in Mumbai, giving him familiarity with the Navy Nagar premises. His brother, Umesh, runs a liquor business in their hometown in Telangana. Police suspect that the stolen rifle was intended to be handed over to Naxal operatives.

How the Theft Happened : On September 6, at around 6 p.m., Umesh gained entry into Navy Nagar. He approached a 20-year-old jawan posted for radar protection at AP Towers, posing as a member of the QRT (Quick Reaction Team). He then took custody of the jawan’s INSAS rifle along with two loaded and one empty magazine and instructed the soldier to return to his hostel.

When the soldier later returned to his post, he found both the rifle and the accused missing. Investigators said Rakesh threw the stolen weapon and magazines over a wall to Umesh, after which the two fled by taxi to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and boarded a train to Telangana.

ATS and NIA Join Investigation : Both the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are now questioning the Dubulla brothers. Authorities are probing their suspected ties with Naxal groups and whether the stolen rifle was indeed meant to be supplied to them.

This incident has raised serious security concerns about insider threats and the misuse of military access for aiding extremist groups.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/