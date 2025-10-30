 Maharashtra Govt Approves 100 Driver-Constable Posts In Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Boost Operational Efficiency
Maharashtra Govt Approves 100 Driver-Constable Posts In Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Boost Operational Efficiency

The Maharashtra Government has approved the creation of 100 driver-constable posts in the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate to improve operational efficiency and vehicle management.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has approved the creation of 100 driver-constable posts in the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate to improve operational efficiency and vehicle management.

Reclassification Of Existing Posts

According to a government resolution issued by the Home Department, 100 out of the total 996 sanctioned posts in the commissionerate will be reclassified as driver-constable positions. The move follows a proposal submitted by the Director General of Police to the Home Department on July 21, this year

Distribution Of Reclassified Positions

Under the new classification, 9 posts from the Assistant Sub-Inspector cadre, 72 from the Head Constable cadre, and 19 from the Police Constable cadre will be converted into driver-constable positions.

Decision Aimed At Enhancing Efficiency

Officials said the decision will boost the availability of skilled drivers in the police force, expediting daily operations such as patrolling, security duties, and traffic management.

“The reclassification is also expected to streamline vehicle utilization and maintenance systems across different police divisions in Navi Mumbai,” an officer said.

