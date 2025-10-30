Western Railway Observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2025

Prithviraj K. Chavan, Justice (Retd.) of the Bombay Court delivering the keynote. In the 2nd photo Chavan, Vivek Kumar Gupta, GM/WR, Pradeep Kumar, AGM/WR and Kuldeep Kumar Jain, SDGM/WR are seen releasing the “Vigilance Bulletin – 2025. The 3rd pic is of the skit performed by Cultural Team of WR |

Western Railway is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 27th October to 2nd November 2025 with the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility.” The objective of the awareness week is to promote integrity, transparency and accountability in all spheres of public administration, while encouraging the active participation of employees and the public in fostering a corruption-free environment. As part of the week-long observance, various outreach and sensitisation activities were conducted to spread awareness about ethical conduct and good governance.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, a special function was organised on 30th October, 2025 at Headquarters Office, Churchgate. The keynote address on the occasion was delivered by Chief Guest, Shri Prithviraj K. Chavan, Hon’ble Justice (Retd.) of the Bombay High Court.

During the event, the “Vigilance Bulletin – 2025” was released by the Chavan along with Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager of Western Railway, Pradeep Kumar, Additional General Manager and Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Senior Deputy General Manager.

The event also featured an engaging skit titled “Chai Pani” by the cultural team of Western Railway, which effectively highlighted the importance of integrity and transparency in public service.

Throughout the week, various activities and awareness programmes are being conducted across all divisions, workshops, and field units of Western Railway to promote participative vigilance and reinforce the message that vigilance is a shared responsibility of every individual.

