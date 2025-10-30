Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi Meeting With Raj Thackeray Underway Ahead Of MNS Chief's 'Voter List Scam' Expose | Watch

Maha Vikas Aghadi Meeting With Raj Thackeray Underway At YB Chawhan Centre |

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackery on October 30 held meeting at the YB Chawhan Centre in Mumbai. The meeting came ahead of rally which will be held by MNS at Bandra’s Rangsharda Auditorium today evening. In the rally, Raj Thackeray will present what he calls 'massive anomalies' in the city’s voter lists.

During the meeting, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) Jitendra Awhad, MP Anil Desai, Aaditya Thackeray, and other leaders were present in the meeting.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting underway at YB Chawhan Centre in Mumbai.



Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and other leaders of the MVA were present in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/Kd2iwm8eup — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

Details Of Today's Rally

The MNS has organised a rally where MNS Chief will present what he calls 'massive anomalies' in the city’s voter lists. The rally also comes just days before a joint Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)–MNS protest march against the Election Commission which is scheduled for November 1.

Speaking of today's rally, the event will be attended by several senior MNS office-bearers, city leaders and volunteers from across Mumbai.

While quoting party insiders, Indian Express reported that during the event Thackeray will showcase data, maps and video clips to demonstrate large-scale manipulation in the voter registration process.

These anomalies include multiple entries under a single address, names of deceased individuals, and bogus voter IDs listed across different constituencies.

In addition to this, he is also expected to unveil a strategy to prevent fake voting during the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local body elections.

Today's event also comes days after Aaditya Thackeray called out voter fraud in Worli and said, "We’ve found 19,333 voter anomalies in our post election study." He added that mismatch was found in names, photographs, addresses and even gender.

We have been saying constantly that elections in India haven’t been held in a free and fair way by the Election Commission of India.



🚨 The election commission has allowed mass rigging in elections, by simply not performing its duty to purify the voter lists.



Yesterday, we… pic.twitter.com/z5eGT5YBkX — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 28, 2025

MNS releases teaser of Mumbai rally Against Election Commission

The MNS also released a teaser of the rally against the Election Commission. The party wrote that the rally will be held in Churchgate at 1 pm.

Last week, while addressing party workers, the MNS chief claimed that 9.6 million fake voters have been added in Maharashtra, adding that around 8 to 10 lakh fake names were added in Mumbai alone, with similar irregularities detected in Thane, Pune, and Nashik.

