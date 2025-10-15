 Mumbai: Raj Thackeray To Join MVA Ahead Of BMC Elections? CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Anyone Can Go With Anyone'
Mumbai: Raj Thackeray To Join MVA Ahead Of BMC Elections? CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Anyone Can Go With Anyone'

There has been constant speculations regarding Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray joining the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the high-stakes BMC elections.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to the speculations regarding Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray joining the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

While speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said that anyone can go with anyone, however, he asserted that in the end, only Mahayuti will be victorious in the upcoming local body elections as the people of Maharashtra stand with the the party.

"Anyone can go anywhere; there is no obligation binding anyone to someone else. The people of Maharashtra stand with the Mahayuti, and the Mahayuti will win," the CM told reporters.

Today, MVA leaders, along with Raj Thackeray, visited the Maharashtra Election Commission office in Mumbai to meet Chief Election Officer (CEO). During the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray stated that they have demanded that the poll panel rectify the voter list and conduct elections after rectification.

Devendra Fadnavis calls MVA 'confused opposition'

Commenting on MVA leaders meeting the State Election Commission, CM Fadnavis took a dig and called them 'confused opposition'. He said, "I have never seen such confused opposition in my life. There are so many big people there, yet do they not know the rules and laws - who they should meet and what they should say to whom? But I feel they do know; this effort is only to create a perception, as they know that they are going to lose."

CM Fadnavis also commented on MVA's meet with Election Officer Chockalingam on October 14 and said that MVS met him even though he has nothing to do with local body elections. He said, "There is a separate law and rules for local body elections under which a statutory Election Commission is constituted. That is with another officer (Dinesh Waghmare). According to law, all control is given to him. First they met EC Officer Chockalingam, and only afterwards did they realize they had come to the wrong place."

