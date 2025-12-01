Mumbai Air Pollution: What GRAP 4 Means For The City, Complete List of Restrictions & Permissions | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai’s air quality crisis has prompted the civic administration to implement the Graded Response Action Plan 4, the strongest set of pollution control measures for the city. Persistent haze over the past week and deteriorating visibility have pushed officials to tighten curbs in the worst-affected neighbourhoods.

The step was taken even as the Air Quality Index showed a short-lived improvement on Monday, reaching 103 in the moderate category at 4 pm according to Central Pollution Control Board data. However, the improvement has not eased concerns since several zones have repeatedly recorded poor readings throughout November. Localities such as Mazgaon, Malad and Deonar have even dipped into the very poor band with AQI levels touching between 301 and 400.

Construction Halted and Dust Control Intensified

Under GRAP 4, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been directed to immediately stop construction and any dust generating work in the most affected stretches. The measures are being enforced strictly across areas that have remained in the poor category for days. These include Borivali east, Malad west, Chakala in Andheri east, Deonar, Mazgaon, Navy Nagar, Mulund west and Powai.

To reduce dust emissions, road cleaning and suppression drives have been increased in frequency. A civic official said that 95 flying squads inspected 70 construction sites across the city and issued stop work orders at 53 locations by November 26 after they were found violating the 28-point municipal guideline on pollution control. These teams will continue to carry out checks across day and night to ensure compliance.

Industries and Local Violations Under Tight Watch

Small scale industries that contribute to pollution have also come under scrutiny. Units breaking norms will face penalties, with bakery owners already instructed to dismantle chimneys that release smoke into the air. Marble cutting units in Chakala in Andheri east have been directed to adopt cleaner processes immediately.

In another firm step, nearly 450 junior supervisors from the solid waste management department have been authorised to issue fines. Officials said that any person caught dumping debris on roads or burning plastic and garbage will face strict action. The supervisors will maintain constant checks on these activities, especially in areas with high pollution levels.

High Court Questions Blame and Orders Review

Last week, the Bombay High Court rejected the state government’s claim that a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia was responsible for the decline in Mumbai’s air quality. The bench observed that visibility had already dropped significantly even before the eruption.

To ensure compliance with pollution control rules, the court has now set up an independent five member committee to inspect construction sites and verify whether guidelines are being followed.

