 Mumbai Air Pollution: What GRAP 4 Means For The City, Complete List of Restrictions & Permissions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Air Pollution: What GRAP 4 Means For The City, Complete List of Restrictions & Permissions

Mumbai Air Pollution: What GRAP 4 Means For The City, Complete List of Restrictions & Permissions

Mumbai has enforced the Graded Response Action Plan 4 as the city battles persistent haze and declining air quality. With several pockets slipping into the very poor category, the BMC has halted construction, intensified dust control and imposed strict penalties on violators. An independent committee appointed by the Bombay High Court will now examine compliance at construction sites.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Air Pollution: What GRAP 4 Means For The City, Complete List of Restrictions & Permissions | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai’s air quality crisis has prompted the civic administration to implement the Graded Response Action Plan 4, the strongest set of pollution control measures for the city. Persistent haze over the past week and deteriorating visibility have pushed officials to tighten curbs in the worst-affected neighbourhoods.

The step was taken even as the Air Quality Index showed a short-lived improvement on Monday, reaching 103 in the moderate category at 4 pm according to Central Pollution Control Board data. However, the improvement has not eased concerns since several zones have repeatedly recorded poor readings throughout November. Localities such as Mazgaon, Malad and Deonar have even dipped into the very poor band with AQI levels touching between 301 and 400.

Construction Halted and Dust Control Intensified

Under GRAP 4, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been directed to immediately stop construction and any dust generating work in the most affected stretches. The measures are being enforced strictly across areas that have remained in the poor category for days. These include Borivali east, Malad west, Chakala in Andheri east, Deonar, Mazgaon, Navy Nagar, Mulund west and Powai.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Jawhar Municipal Council Election 2025: Civic Polls Turn Into Heated Triangular Contest As Campaigning Ends
Palghar Jawhar Municipal Council Election 2025: Civic Polls Turn Into Heated Triangular Contest As Campaigning Ends
‘Rage Bait’ Declared Oxford Word Of The Year 2025; Know Meaning, Usage & Why It Was Chosen
‘Rage Bait’ Declared Oxford Word Of The Year 2025; Know Meaning, Usage & Why It Was Chosen
Major Twist In VIP Number Plate ‘HR 88B 8888’ Sold For ₹1.17 Cr; Here's Why It Will Be Re-Auctioned
Major Twist In VIP Number Plate ‘HR 88B 8888’ Sold For ₹1.17 Cr; Here's Why It Will Be Re-Auctioned
Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Wedding: Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Other Celebs Send Love To Newlyweds
Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Wedding: Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Other Celebs Send Love To Newlyweds

To reduce dust emissions, road cleaning and suppression drives have been increased in frequency. A civic official said that 95 flying squads inspected 70 construction sites across the city and issued stop work orders at 53 locations by November 26 after they were found violating the 28-point municipal guideline on pollution control. These teams will continue to carry out checks across day and night to ensure compliance.

Industries and Local Violations Under Tight Watch

Small scale industries that contribute to pollution have also come under scrutiny. Units breaking norms will face penalties, with bakery owners already instructed to dismantle chimneys that release smoke into the air. Marble cutting units in Chakala in Andheri east have been directed to adopt cleaner processes immediately.

In another firm step, nearly 450 junior supervisors from the solid waste management department have been authorised to issue fines. Officials said that any person caught dumping debris on roads or burning plastic and garbage will face strict action. The supervisors will maintain constant checks on these activities, especially in areas with high pollution levels.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Enforces Strictest Pollution Control Measures, GRAP-4 Restrictions, Amid Worsening Air...
article-image

High Court Questions Blame and Orders Review

Last week, the Bombay High Court rejected the state government’s claim that a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia was responsible for the decline in Mumbai’s air quality. The bench observed that visibility had already dropped significantly even before the eruption.

To ensure compliance with pollution control rules, the court has now set up an independent five member committee to inspect construction sites and verify whether guidelines are being followed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Jawhar Municipal Council Election 2025: Civic Polls Turn Into Heated Triangular Contest As...

Palghar Jawhar Municipal Council Election 2025: Civic Polls Turn Into Heated Triangular Contest As...

Mumbai Air Pollution: What GRAP 4 Means For The City, Complete List of Restrictions & Permissions

Mumbai Air Pollution: What GRAP 4 Means For The City, Complete List of Restrictions & Permissions

UK-Based Kirtan Musician Radhika Das Performs In Mumbai; Devotees Go Ga-Ga Over His Soul-Stirring...

UK-Based Kirtan Musician Radhika Das Performs In Mumbai; Devotees Go Ga-Ga Over His Soul-Stirring...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls On Dec 2: Political Rivalries & Legal Hurdles Take Center Stage

Maharashtra Local Body Polls On Dec 2: Political Rivalries & Legal Hurdles Take Center Stage

Maharashtra Politics: Amid Reports Of Rift In Ruling MahaYuti, Dy CM Eknath Shinde's 'Coalition...

Maharashtra Politics: Amid Reports Of Rift In Ruling MahaYuti, Dy CM Eknath Shinde's 'Coalition...