Navi Mumbai: Railway Ministry Renames Seawoods-Darave Station As Seawood-Darave-Karave | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The railway ministry has renamed Seawoods-Darave station in Navi Mumbai as Seawood-Darave-Karave, officials said on Monday.

Seawoods is the name of a nearby residential society, while Darave and Karave are names of two adjoining villages.

The renaming of the Harbour line station, which connects Navi Mumbai to the metropolis, was done on a request from the Maharashtra government, they added.

"After the renaming, the code of the station has changed from SWDV to SWDK," a Central Railway spokesperson said.

