 Navi Mumbai: Railway Ministry Renames Seawoods-Darave Station As Seawood-Darave-Karave
Navi Mumbai: Railway Ministry Renames Seawoods-Darave Station As Seawood-Darave-Karave

The Railway Ministry has renamed Seawoods-Darave station in Navi Mumbai to Seawood-Darave-Karave. The new name reflects the adjoining villages of Darave and Karave along with the Seawoods locality. The Harbour line station, which connects Navi Mumbai with Mumbai, was renamed following a request from the Maharashtra government. The station code has changed from SWDV to SWDK.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Railway Ministry Renames Seawoods-Darave Station As Seawood-Darave-Karave | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The railway ministry has renamed Seawoods-Darave station in Navi Mumbai as Seawood-Darave-Karave, officials said on Monday.

Seawoods is the name of a nearby residential society, while Darave and Karave are names of two adjoining villages.

The renaming of the Harbour line station, which connects Navi Mumbai to the metropolis, was done on a request from the Maharashtra government, they added.

"After the renaming, the code of the station has changed from SWDV to SWDK," a Central Railway spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

