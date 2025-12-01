Mumbai: BMC Enforces Strictest Pollution Control Measures, GRAP-4 Restrictions, Amid Worsening Air Quality; Mazgaon, Deonar, Andheri Among Areas Affected

Mumbai air pollution | File

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) enforced GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan, Stage 4) restrictions in several areas of Mumbai where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has consistently registered in the 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' categories.

GRAP-4 is considered as the strictest pollution control measure, designed to prevent air quality from deteriorating further into an emergency. Areas now under GRAP-4 curbs include Mazgaon, Deonar, Malad, Borivali East, Chakala–Andheri East, Navy Nagar, Powai and Mulund, as reported by NDTV on Monday.

Bandra, Mumbai: A thin layer of fog blankets the area as air quality deteriorates to severe levels, with the AQI crossing 205. pic.twitter.com/Wltul9tRKm — IANS (@ians_india) December 1, 2025

Stop-work Notices Sent To Several Construction Sites

In response to the worsening pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered an immediate halt to construction and all dust-generating activities at multiple locations. Over 50 construction sites have already been served stop-work notices as part of intensified monitoring. Small industries such as bakeries, marble-cutting workshops and other units that generate emissions have been instructed to switch to cleaner operational methods or risk punitive action.

To ensure compliance, the BMC has deployed dedicated flying squads in every ward. These teams, comprising engineers, police personnel and GPS-enabled vehicles, are conducting surprise checks, tracking emissions in real time and enforcing pollution-control protocols. The heightened measures come amidst Mumbai’s increasingly hazardous air, prompting authorities to activate the city’s most severe pollution-response mechanism.

Furthermore, polluting small industrial units, such as bakeries and marble-cutting operations, are facing penalties and orders to shift to cleaner fuels or technologies. Hundreds of civic officials have been empowered to impose fines for visible dust and garbage-burning violations. These restrictions will remain in place until the city's air quality shows major, sustained improvement.

Meanwhile the city's overall Air Quality Index was recorded at 277, categorising it as unhealthy, this morning. Industrial zones like Wadala and BKC reported severe levels, impacting residents.

