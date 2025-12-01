UK-Based Kirtan Musician Radhika Das Performs In Mumbai; Devotees Go Ga-Ga Over His Soul-Stirring Concert

Radhika Das Performs In Mumbai | Photo Credit: Sunanda Singh

Mumbai: Mumbaikars witnessed a night of pure devotion, music, and emotional surrender as UK-based kirtan musician Radhika Das performed live in the city, leaving audiences mesmerised and spiritually elevated. The eagerly awaited concert, held at NESCO, Goregaon, on Saturday evening, brought together thousands of Krishna devotees, music lovers, and spiritual seekers from across the city. They experienced the divine charm of kirtan, and the evening turned out to be nothing short of magical.

Radhika Das: A kirtan artist

Radhika Das is a UK-based kirtan artist and Bhakti Yoga teacher who is known globally for reviving the traditional practice of spiritual chanting through a modern, heart-touching approach. He created an atmosphere full of love, unity, and devotion. His kirtans blend soulful melodies, powerful mantras, and emotional storytelling, encouraging listeners to shed their worries and connect deeply with the divine. Mumbai fans, who had been anticipating his concert for months, went absolutely ga-ga as the music built up to powerful chanting and rhythmic energy that filled the entire auditorium.

Radhika Das sets Mumbai's NESCO alive

The event brought together people across age groups and backgrounds. It brought people from youth seeking inner peace to senior devotees who have been practicing bhakti for decades. What makes Radhika Das's music universally loved is his authenticity and simplicity. His connection with Krishna isn't restricted to performance; it is a lived experience that reflects through every word, every beat, and every chant. With every crescendo of Hare Krishna and Hare Rama, every soft meditation on love and surrender, the audience felt transported to a higher state of consciousness, leading to a palpable sense of spiritual achievement.

A tale of Krishna

During the spiritual concert, he sang numerous songs dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Radhika also spoke about how the spiritual bond between Radha and Krishna reflects in our lives. He highlighted the journey of Goddess Radha and her significance in Lord Krishna's life. He narrated a story about Lord Krishna: "Once upon a time, there was a young boy named Gopal who offered flowers to Lord Krishna every single day without fail. Impressed by Gopal's devotion, Lord Narad Muni went to Lord Krishna and asked about his young devotee. He requested that Lord Krishna call Gopal to His home.

Responding to Narad, Lord Krishna visited Gopal's home, where the child was overjoyed to see Him and welcomed Him warmly. Narad conveyed Krishna's message, saying, 'Lord Krishna is very happy and is calling you home. Let's go, Gopal.'

Gopal thought for a moment and respectfully refused. 'I am too young to leave my parents,' he explained, counting on his fingers. 'Come back to me in 25 years; I will be ready then.' Narad returned to heaven. After 25 years, on the same day, he came back to Gopal's house and knocked on the door. When Gopal opened the door, Narad was surprised to see that he had grown into a handsome young man with a fit physique, a beard, and a girlfriend by his side. Gopal took Narad's hand and said, 'Come, let me introduce you to my girlfriend.' But Narad insisted, 'Let's go, Gopal, Krishna is calling.' Gopal replied, 'I'm not married yet, and I don't have a family. Come back when I turn 35; then I will definitely come.'

Once again, Narad returned to heaven and later visited Earth on the exact day when Gopal turned 35. He knocked on the door, only to be greeted by a bald man with a plump body and a mustache. When Narad said, 'Lord Krishna is calling you,' Gopal made another excuse: 'I have just started gardening. How can I leave now? Come back in 15 years, and I'll be done.'

However, when Narad returned again, it was not Gopal who opened the door but a woman draped in a white saree, her eyes filled with tears. Narad realised that Gopal had passed away."

I would open my arms if Krishna calls me- Says Radhika Das

After finishing the story, Krishna Das asked, "Does this story seem familiar to you?" He acknowledged that it resonates with everyone in their lives. Speaking about himself, he mentioned that he has achieved a lot and gained popularity, but he firmly believes that when Krishna calls him, he would open his arms and surrender. He expressed a prayer that the day would come when Krishna accepts him.

Alongside the kirtan performance, Radhika Das shared his spiritual reflections on self-love, awareness, devotion, and the meaning of bhakti in modern life. His message encouraged listeners to view spirituality not as an escape but as a way to live with compassion, gratitude, and joy, a perspective that deeply resonated with the crowd.