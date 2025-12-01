 Meet Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Great-Great Granddaughter Ella Wadia; She Made Her Debut At Prestigious Le Bal In A Strapless Designer Gown
Ella Wadia, descendant of the Wadia business family and great-great-granddaughter of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, made her debut at the Le Bal des Débutantes 2025 in Paris. Dressed in a stunning Elie Saab gown, she represented India on the global fashion stage. The event continues its legacy of showcasing influential young women, including previous Indian participant Rysa Panday

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image

One of the most exclusive fashion and society events in the world, Le Bal des Débutantes, popularly known as Le Bal returned to Paris in 2025 with young women from influential families participating in a grand debut. This tradition, which originally began in 1958 as the Crillon Ball, celebrates glamour, philanthropy, and the formal debut of debutantes into high society.

Among the distinguished debutantes this year was Ella Wadia, the stylish descendant of the well-known Wadia business family. She walked the red carpet in a stunning Elie Saab couture gown, a strapless creation adorned with intricate embellishments. Her elegant silhouette and confidence captured attention at the ball, adding to the strong Indian presence at the international event.

A legacy connected to Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Ella’s lineage traces back to a significant historical and political figure. She is the great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and its first Governor-General after the 1947 partition. Jinnah, born to Jinnabhai Poonja and Mithhibai, was the eldest of eight siblings. His influence shaped South Asian politics and continues to be studied. Jeh Wadia and Celina Wadia, the descendants form the family tree are parents to Ella Wadia, the youngest generation stepping into global spotlight.

Indian presence at Le Bal Over the Years

India has consistently made its mark at this elite Parisian event. In 2024, Rysa Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and sister of Ananya Panday, also made her debut at Le Bal. Like Ella, she graced the occasion in a breathtaking Elie Saab gown, showcasing Indian representation in international luxury fashion.

article-image

Le Bal isn’t just a high-glamour fashion showcase, it is also dedicated to supporting charitable causes, bringing together culture, couture, and compassion. Debutantes are paired with couture designers and often escorted by young aristocrats or celebrities, making it a cherished milestone.

