Are Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo In A 'Non-Binary' Relationship? Here's The Truth

As Wicked: For Good promotions sweep across the globe, co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have found themselves at the centre of bizarre internet claims. Social media chatter suggested the pair are in a so-called “semi-binary relationship”, a term that doesn’t actually exist in LGBTQ+ identity discussions.

These rumours escalated after a “serial intruder” disrupted the Singapore premiere, and fans noticed the actresses often hold hands or stay physically close at press events. A few critics online labeled their affectionate friendship “creepy”, questioning their closeness.

Where did the fake story come from?

The viral misinformation originated from a satire Facebook page known for joking about celebrities. This page falsely claimed Erivo labelled their bond a “non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship,” and even provided a made-up explanation of gender identities. Some users believed the spoof and assumed the actresses were hinting at a romantic connection.

However, none of these quotes are real! Ariana Grande has already addressed why she and Erivo touch so frequently, she says she loves channeling emotional support and positive energy through physical connection while promoting the film.

Their real relationships & sexual identities

Despite the online gossip, both stars have been transparent about their actual love lives:

-Ariana Grande is in a relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

-Cynthia Erivo publicly came out as queer and bisexual in 2022 and is dating award-winning writer and producer Lena Waithe.

Erivo has spoken openly about wanting to be her most authentic self, and Grande has long been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

People close to the production insist that Grande and Erivo’s connection is genuine and built on trust. One insider described their bond as a big-sister-little-sister dynamic, saying Erivo is extremely protective of Grande.

They are often seen laughing, holding hands, and comforting each other at red carpets, interviews, and fan events, gestures many say simply show friendship and solidarity between two women under a harsh spotlight.

Conflicting reports of on-set tension

While some tabloids attempted to spark drama by alleging a “toxic” working relationship requiring a mediator, other sources counter these claims entirely, noting that the actresses grew closer during filming and navigated intense scrutiny together.