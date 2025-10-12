Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Blames MVA Government For Granting Passport To Criminal Nilesh Ghaywal | CM Devendra Fadnavis I File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on a Pune tour on Saturday, where he spoke about notorious criminal Nilesh Ghaywal's alleged escape and flight to Switzerland. Replying to the criticisms against the Mahayuti government, CM Fadnavis defended the government, claiming that Ghaywal was given a passport during the Mahavikas Aghadi government’s stint.

“Nilesh Ghaywal was given a passport during the stint of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Police were politically pressured to give a clean chit to the notorious criminal. Due to this, a report saying no crime was registered against him was submitted. An investigation will be done against those who put political pressure and gave the false report,” CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra politics has once again entered a battlefield, with Nilesh Ghaywal's absconding being the centre of attraction. Opposition and governing parties are playing the blame game over his exit, despite him being a notorious history-sheeter. It has been alleged that Ghaywal got a passport from Ahilyanagar, and due to this, he fled to Switzerland.

In preparation for the upcoming Maharashtra Local Body Elections, CM Fadnavis has stepped up his visits to Pune. Similarly, he was present in Pune on Saturday, where he spoke to the media about Nilesh Ghaywal and other matters.

“Ghaywal had applied for a passport in Ahilyanagar district. The then-governing party’s politician had put pressure on the police to give Ghaywal a clean chit. Police should have actually reported that Ghaywal was not a resident of their area. But the police didn’t say that and instead stated that no crimes were registered against him. This resulted in him getting a passport,” Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis raised questions, saying, “For whom did he work in elections? Whose blessings were behind his back? These questions need to be clarified and brought forward.” Fadnavis further claimed that people like Ghaywal should not be supported and that those who support them will face action and investigation.

Just like CM Fadnavis, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole from the BJP also raised some questions. He questioned who the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA and Maharashtra Home Minister were during the time Ghaywal got the passport, stating that they need to be questioned. MLA Shirole indirectly targeted Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh without taking their names.