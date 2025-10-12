 Pune: Underground Metro Extension To Cut Katraj-Swargate Travel Time To 15 Minutes, Construction To Begin By Year-End
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Underground Metro Extension To Cut Katraj-Swargate Travel Time To 15 Minutes, Construction To Begin By Year-End | Anand Chaini

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has awarded the contract for the Swargate–Katraj underground extension of the Pune Metro to Cemindia Projects Limited (formerly known as ITD Cementation India Limited). 

The contract issuance has been confirmed, and a letter of engagement will be issued soon, the Maha Metro officials said. While the work order will be issued probably in November, followed by the beginning of the construction by the end of 2025.

“On September 20, we had opened the bids, and the letter of engagement will be signed in October. We finalised the contract within 10 days, and the shortlisted company will start its work next month,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro. 

This project is expected to decongest the Satara road traffic and improve north-south connectivity by linking Katraj to Swargate. It will be a 5.5 km underground stretch of Phase II of the Pune Metro expansion.

In January 2025, Maha Metro floated the original tender that included Padmavati, Katraj, and Market Yard stations, while Balajinagar and Bibwewadi were added after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s intervention. And following this on April 11, a revised tender was issued. 

Six construction firms had submitted bids, including Tata Projects, ITD Cementation, L&T, J Kumar Infraprojects, Afcons–SAM India, and HCC–Kalpataru JV. 

article-image

The proposed extension will be of much relief and is expected to reduce travel time from Katraj to Swargate from currently around 40 minutes to around 15 minutes.

