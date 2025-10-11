Pimpri-Chinchwad Lodge Murder: Man Kills Partner Over Infidelity In Wakad, Surrenders To Pune Police

Wakad Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman was brutally murdered at a lodge in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad area on Saturday. She was allegedly murdered by her partner, who was suspicious of her character. The suspect, identified as Dilawar Singh (25, Pisoli), has been arrested by the Wakad Police, and a case has been registered.

The incident came to light when Singh turned himself in at the Kondhwa Police Station and confessed to the crime he had committed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said that the Senior Police Inspector in charge of the Kondhwa Police Station provided the update to Wakad Police. The accused claimed that he had a relationship with the victim, Mary Mallesh Telagu (26, Dehu Road).

DCP Vishal Gaikwad said, "Accused Singh suspected that Telagu was being unfaithful to him. His confession revealed the horrifying details of the crime. He stated that he had taken Telagu to the Hotel Ambience Inn in the Kala Khadak area of Wakad on Saturday afternoon. There, he checked her mobile phone and found intimate photos of her with another person. Enraged by the discovery, he allegedly used a knife and a wrench that he had brought with him to murder her."

Following the confession, police officials from the Wakad Police Station rushed to the scene. Upon arriving at the lodge, they found Telagu's body and confirmed the incident. The suspect, Dilawar Singh, was immediately taken into custody by the Wakad Police from the Kondhwa Police Station. At the time of writing this report, a case is being registered at Wakad Police Station, and an investigation is underway, said an official.