Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over 'Buy From Hindu Shops' Statement

Pune: Sangram Jagtap, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Ahilyanagar, has sparked a major controversy with his recent statements. He urged people to do their Diwali shopping exclusively from Hindu-owned shops. Deputy Chief Minister and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar said in Pune on Saturday that a show-cause notice will be issued to Jagtap regarding this.

The remark has drawn sharp criticism within his party and from political leaders across Maharashtra. It has ignited a heated debate about communal harmony and party ideology.

Ajit Pawar also publicly condemned Jagtap’s statement, declaring it against the secular principles that the NCP stands for. Pawar emphasised that such communal remarks are unacceptable and risk damaging the party’s commitment to inclusivity. Ajit Pawar also highlighted that Jagtap’s comments threaten to alienate communities. "It creates unnecessary divisions. This statement contradicts the legacy of leaders like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, and Dr B R Ambedkar, whose inclusive ideologies continue to inspire the party," said Ajit Pawar.

Jagtap’s controversial statement came during a Hindu protest rally in Solapur District. Speaking at the rally, he urged the community to ensure economic support remains within the Hindu population during Diwali festivities. This statement has been widely criticised, as people are claiming it is fostering a communal divide. NCP state vice-president Saleem Sarang requested that strict action be taken. He warned that the Muslim community might distance itself from the NCP if such sentiments persist.

Responding to the disciplinary action from the party, Jagtap defended his remarks. He said his remarks were a part of his political stance and has promised to clarify his position after meeting party leadership.