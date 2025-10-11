 Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over 'Buy From Hindu Shops' Statement
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Ajit Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over 'Buy From Hindu Shops' Statement

Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over 'Buy From Hindu Shops' Statement

The remark has drawn sharp criticism within his party and from political leaders across Maharashtra. It has ignited a heated debate about communal harmony and party ideology

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over 'Buy From Hindu Shops' Statement | Sourced

Pune: Sangram Jagtap, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Ahilyanagar, has sparked a major controversy with his recent statements. He urged people to do their Diwali shopping exclusively from Hindu-owned shops.  Deputy Chief Minister and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar said in Pune on Saturday that a show-cause notice will be issued to Jagtap regarding this.

The remark has drawn sharp criticism within his party and from political leaders across Maharashtra. It has ignited a heated debate about communal harmony and party ideology.

Ajit Pawar also publicly condemned Jagtap’s statement, declaring it against the secular principles that the NCP stands for. Pawar emphasised that such communal remarks are unacceptable and risk damaging the party’s commitment to inclusivity. Ajit Pawar also highlighted that Jagtap’s comments threaten to alienate communities. "It creates unnecessary divisions. This statement contradicts the legacy of leaders like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, and Dr B R Ambedkar, whose inclusive ideologies continue to inspire the party," said Ajit Pawar.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Allocates ₹35 Crore For Subway At Kalpataru Society Chowk On Wakad-Bhosari...
article-image

Jagtap’s controversial statement came during a Hindu protest rally in Solapur District. Speaking at the rally, he urged the community to ensure economic support remains within the Hindu population during Diwali festivities. This statement has been widely criticised, as people are claiming it is fostering a communal divide. NCP state vice-president Saleem Sarang requested that strict action be taken. He warned that the Muslim community might distance itself from the NCP if such sentiments persist.

FPJ Shorts
CSMVS Mumbai Launches Exhibition Revisiting City’s Role In Civil Disobedience Movement
CSMVS Mumbai Launches Exhibition Revisiting City’s Role In Civil Disobedience Movement
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Meets PM Modi, Discusses India’s Role In Shaping Responsible AI
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Meets PM Modi, Discusses India’s Role In Shaping Responsible AI
Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo Lake A Conservation Reserve
Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo Lake A Conservation Reserve
Shocking Scenes! Namibia Stuns South Africa With Historic Four-Wicket Win In A Last-Over Thriller At Windhoek
Shocking Scenes! Namibia Stuns South Africa With Historic Four-Wicket Win In A Last-Over Thriller At Windhoek

Responding to the disciplinary action from the party, Jagtap defended his remarks.  He said his remarks were a part of his political stance and has promised to clarify his position after meeting party leadership.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Young Man Narrowly Escapes After Dumper Overturns In Vallabh Nagar - VIDEO

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Young Man Narrowly Escapes After Dumper Overturns In Vallabh Nagar - VIDEO

Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over 'Buy From Hindu Shops' Statement

Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over 'Buy From Hindu Shops' Statement

Religious Groups Object To Marathi Film “Manache Shlok”; Shows Cancelled & Film Banners Torn In...

Religious Groups Object To Marathi Film “Manache Shlok”; Shows Cancelled & Film Banners Torn In...

Pune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses &...

Pune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses &...

Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh...

Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh...