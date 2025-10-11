 Religious Groups Object To Marathi Film “Manache Shlok”; Shows Cancelled & Film Banners Torn In Pune - VIDEOS
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Religious Groups Object To Marathi Film “Manache Shlok”; Shows Cancelled & Film Banners Torn In Pune - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pune: The screening of the Marathi film "Manache Shlok" in Pune faced significant opposition, resulting in multiple shows being halted and banners being torn. The controversy stems from objections raised by Hindu religious groups and activists. They allege that the film’s title disrespects the sacred spiritual verses of Saint Samarth Ramdas Swami, who is a revered figure in Maharashtra.

Watch Videos:

The film is directed by actress-turned-director Mrunmayee Deshpande. It is reportedly centred on modern themes such as live-in relationships. This has fuelled the outrage and fuelled protests.

Shows at theatres in key areas like Kothrud and Abhiruchi Mall in Dhayari were forcibly stopped after protests led by activist Ujwala Gaud. She is associated with a pro-Hindu organisation. Protesters accused the filmmakers of inappropriate use of a revered title. The protesters called it a commercial exploitation of faith. Amid ongoing disruptions, police were deployed to maintain order at multiple venues.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti condemned the film, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the title "Manache Shlok". They said that the name belongs to a sacred religious text and should not be used for a commercial film. Despite petitions filed, the Bombay High Court allowed the film’s release. But despite this, tensions have persisted, and all screenings in Pune were cancelled as a result of the protests.

The filmmakers are yet to issue an official response amidst the ongoing public debate in Maharashtra over creative freedom versus religious sentiments.

