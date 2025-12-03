Maharashtra Ranked Best In India For ART Services; Nanded Centre Secures National No. 2 Spot | Sourced

Nanded: In a landmark achievement, Maharashtra has been declared the best-performing state in the country for its Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) services. The recognition comes after a nationwide assessment conducted by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Among the 16 ART centres in the national ‘Green Zone’, those scoring above 75 in the Sept 2025 final scorecard, the ART Centre at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College, Nanded, has secured the top position in Maharashtra and the second rank in India.

Remarkably, the Nanded ART Centre has shown dramatic improvement: its score has surged from 38 in 2024-25 to 75 this year, reflecting significant strengthening of services.

The centre highlighted key performances like 100% retention of PLHIV patients on ART at year-end, a 97% viral load suppression rate among patients, and 96% viral load suppression among pregnant women.

College authorities praised the achievement as the collective outcome of the ART team’s dedication. Dean Dr Sudhir Deshmukh urged all people living with HIV to make full use of the improved, reliable services to enhance their health and quality of life.