 Maharashtra Ranked Best In India For ART Services; Nanded Centre Secures National No. 2 Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Ranked Best In India For ART Services; Nanded Centre Secures National No. 2 Spot

Maharashtra Ranked Best In India For ART Services; Nanded Centre Secures National No. 2 Spot

Among the 16 ART centres in the national ‘Green Zone’, those scoring above 75 in the Sept 2025 final scorecard, the ART Centre at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College, Nanded, has secured the top position in Maharashtra and the second rank in India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Ranked Best In India For ART Services; Nanded Centre Secures National No. 2 Spot | Sourced

Nanded: In a landmark achievement, Maharashtra has been declared the best-performing state in the country for its Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) services. The recognition comes after a nationwide assessment conducted by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Among the 16 ART centres in the national ‘Green Zone’, those scoring above 75 in the Sept 2025 final scorecard, the ART Centre at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College, Nanded, has secured the top position in Maharashtra and the second rank in India.

Remarkably, the Nanded ART Centre has shown dramatic improvement: its score has surged from 38 in 2024-25 to 75 this year, reflecting significant strengthening of services.

Read Also
Former Pune Deputy Mayor Nandkumar Mozhe Passes Away At 72
article-image

The centre highlighted key performances like 100% retention of PLHIV patients on ART at year-end, a 97% viral load suppression rate among patients, and 96% viral load suppression among pregnant women.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket
Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

College authorities praised the achievement as the collective outcome of the ART team’s dedication. Dean Dr Sudhir Deshmukh urged all people living with HIV to make full use of the improved, reliable services to enhance their health and quality of life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Ranked Best In India For ART Services; Nanded Centre Secures National No. 2 Spot

Maharashtra Ranked Best In India For ART Services; Nanded Centre Secures National No. 2 Spot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC Police Arrest Youth With Country-Made Pistol; Accomplice...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC Police Arrest Youth With Country-Made Pistol; Accomplice...

Nanded Hosts 27th Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival; 3,307 Athletes To Compete Across 8...

Nanded Hosts 27th Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival; 3,307 Athletes To Compete Across 8...

Marathwada Votes In Big Numbers: Over 75% Turnout In Several Councils; Polling Peaceful Across...

Marathwada Votes In Big Numbers: Over 75% Turnout In Several Councils; Polling Peaceful Across...

65% Voter Turnout In Jalgaon, Dhule Municipal Polls; Women Lead Participation

65% Voter Turnout In Jalgaon, Dhule Municipal Polls; Women Lead Participation