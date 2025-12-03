Former Pune Deputy Mayor Nandkumar Mozhe Passes Away At 72 |

Former Deputy Mayor of Pune, Nandkumar Mozhe, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 72. He died due to a severe heart attack while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune. He is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

Mozhe was first elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 1992 from the Yerawada division on a Congress party ticket. He served as a corporator, a member of the Standing Committee, and later as the Deputy Mayor during 1996–97. He was an active member of the then Gadgil faction of the Congress. Mozhe was also known to be a close associate of former Mayor Hambirrao Mozhe and Ex-MLA Prakash Dhere.

In his early years, he worked as a conductor with Pune Municipal Transport (PMT). He contested the PMC elections again from Yerawada in 1995 and secured a victory. He also contested in 1997 but was unsuccessful. Even after serving as Deputy Mayor, he remained actively involved in social and political work until the end.

On Monday evening, he was admitted to a private hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated. Despite ongoing treatment, he suffered a severe heart attack around 5 pm on Tuesday, leading to his demise.

His passing has caused deep grief among his family, relatives, and friends. According to the family, his final rites will be performed on Wednesday at 10 am at the Yerawada crematorium.