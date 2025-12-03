Pune Breaking: Bomb Threat To Mercedes-Benz School In Hinjawadi Phase 1; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Probe Underway | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident, a well-known school in Hinjawadi IT Park received a threat email claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises. Although the sender of the email is still unidentified, the message caused panic in the IT hub, especially among parents whose children study at the school. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police immediately reached the spot, and the investigation and search operation are currently underway.

Dog Squad In Action | Sourced

Police Inspector (Crime) Rushikesh Ghadge of Hinjawadi Police Station told The Free Press Journal, “The mail was received by the school administration on Wednesday morning, following which they alerted the police. Officials from the Hinjawadi Police Station, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad are thoroughly searching the premises. Although there is a high possibility that this is a hoax, only the investigation will confirm the truth. All students and staff have been evacuated.”

About Mercedes-Benz School

Mercedes-Benz International School (MBIS), located in Hinjawadi, Pune, is a co-educational day-cum-residential institution offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme. With about 230 students, MBIS follows the IB Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma programmes. According to their official website, the school focuses on a supportive, intellectually stimulating environment that builds critical thinking, problem-solving and independent learning.

The school claims that it has a well-equipped campus that includes classrooms, labs, a two-storey library, music rooms, sports grounds and a swimming pool. A medical room with regular doctor visits and a tie-up with a nearby hospital ensures student safety. MBIS also emphasises sports, cultural activities, clubs and structured weekend outings for holistic development.