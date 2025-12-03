Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Five For Kidnapping & Assaulting Four Friends Over Minor Dispute In Alandi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have detained five accused for kidnapping and seriously injuring their victims, officials announced on Tuesday. The five accused had asked their victims for directions and then assaulted, kidnapped and abandoned them in a forest. Three adults and two juveniles were involved in this, and all of them were arrested by the Crime Branch Unit 3 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC).

Unit 3 has arrested Subodh Malhari Kamble (20, Bhosari), Omkar Sanjay Kamble (18, Dighi), Suraj Mahadev Shinde (19, Bhosari) and two juveniles. Sudarshan Mahadev Aade had filed a complaint at Alandi Police Station. Sudarshan Mahadev Aade and his friend were beaten; meanwhile, his two other friends, Vikas Arjun Sonkamble and Santosh Bhausaheb Hambarde, were kidnapped.

Speaking about the incident, Police Inspector Bhima Narke, in charge of the Alandi Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “The accused were driving a tempo while the victim and his friend were in their car. The accused suspected the victims had hit their car, and they stopped them. Initially, they said that they wanted directions and got all four out of their vehicles. Then they started demanding the money for their damages. The four friends were beaten by the accused. The accused took some money and the mobile phones from them, and in their tempo, they took two of the victim’s friends with them and went towards Chakan. The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday. A case was registered with us on the same day.”

Read Also TCS Pune Lays Off 365 Employees In Last Few Days; Complaints Lodged With Labour Commissioner

Announcing the arrests, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar told the media that Unit 3 started a parallel investigation. One of the kidnapped friends returned to his group. The team conducted CCTV footage analysis and technical analysis, which led to the information that the accused, Subodh Malhari, was at Dehu Phata in Alandi. Accordingly, a trap was set, and the police detained him. He confessed to committing the crime with his four accomplices. Acting on the information provided by him, his accomplices were also taken into custody by the police. They seized two mobile phones and the tempo, all worth Rs 4.07 lakh.

PI Bhima Narke told The FPJ, “The arrests were made on Sunday evening. One of the people was missing, but he was found by the Detection Branch (DB) of Alandi Police Station on Monday. The accused are under police custody, and the juveniles accused have been produced in front of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).”

The accused has no criminal history, nor was there any ulterior motive in the case. It was all done out of impulse, said the police. Under the guidance of senior police officials, the action was taken by the Crime Branch Unit 3 team led by Senior Police Inspector Santosh Kasbe and the DB of Alandi Police Station led by PI Bhima Narke.