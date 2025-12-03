 65% Voter Turnout In Jalgaon, Dhule Municipal Polls; Women Lead Participation
In the elections held for 464 corporators and 18 chairman in 16 municipalities and 2 municipal councils in Jalgaon district on Tuesday, 65.58 percent voters voted in Jalgaon district, while 65.70 percent voted in the elections for three municipalities in Dhule.

Vijay Pathak
Updated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jalgaon:

Due to the bitter cold in the Jalgaon and Dhule district, voters turned away from voting in the morning. It was a challenge for the candidates to get the voters out of their homes to vote. This affected the voting. Only six percent voting was recorded till 9.30 am. Voters started arriving at the polling stations after 10 am. It was seen that the candidates had arranged rickshaws to bring the voters to the center.

Voting till 11.30 am saw 16.61 per cent voting. Later, voters started arriving at the centres in large numbers. In the evening, queues started forming outside the polling centres, and voting continued till late. 65.58 percent voting was recorded in the district.

Women played a major role in voting. 279313 women voted in the district and exercised their right to vote. Complaints of bogus voting were received in Muktai Nagar and Jamner.

65.70 per cent voting was recorded in Dhule district. The enthusiasm of the voters was visible. Although the voters did not respond due to the cold in the morning, a crowd of voters was seen at the polling stations after 11 am. There was competition among political parties to get voters to come to vote. 65.70 per cent voting was recorded in Shirpur, 71.98 percent in Pimpalne, and 63.55 per cent in Shindkheda. Women were also ahead in this voting in Dhule district.

