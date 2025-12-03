Pune: Maharashtra Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal Slams CM Devendra Fadnavis & DCM Ajit Pawar About Poor Infrastructure In Hinjawadi IT Park

Pune: Maharashtra Congress President Harshavardhan Slams CM Devendra Fadnavis & DCM Ajit Pawar About Poor Infrastructure In Hinjawadi IT Park | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra State Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal has slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the bad condition of Hinjawadi IT Park. Sapkal alleged negligence by the state government and claimed that Fadnavis and Pawar only make promises but don't live up to their word.

Harshavardhan Sapkal was in Pune on Wednesday to review the situation ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. He also visited the Hinjawadi area and then spoke with reporters.

While speaking to the reporters, Sapkal said, “There is a severe lack of facilities in the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park in Hinjawadi. It suffers from narrow and poor roads, a lack of basic infrastructure, and massive traffic congestion. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar are neglecting Hinjawadi. They only make speeches and assertions about development but fail to address the root problems. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are responsible for the poor state of affairs in Hinjawadi.”

‘Problems Of Locals Ignored’

Speaking about the IT Park, Sapkal added, “The IT Park in Hinjawadi was developed to fulfil the dream of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, which created large-scale employment. However, the problems of the Bhumiputras (sons of the soil/locals) are being ignored. Lands belonging to the locals in the Hinjawadi gaothan (village area) are being acquired to widen the roads.”

“Similarly, lands from the companies should also be acquired to widen the roads. This IT park was established due to the vision of the Congress party. Therefore, the Congress party is committed to resolving the issues here. Even in opposition, we will try to raise Hinjawadi's issues with the government. Workers in the Hinjawadi area are being suddenly laid off, and the government is ignoring this. Workers' rights are being violated,” said Sapkal.

‘Dharane Ushashi Ani Korad Ghashashi’

Recently, Hinjawadi has been marred by fatal road accidents. Residents are blaming poor infrastructure for this. Also, there are long-standing problems like severe traffic congestion, a lack of a consistent and clean water supply, and other civic issues.

On this, Harshavardhan Sapkal said, “There is a huge lack of basic amenities here. The roads are narrow and in bad condition, leading to severe congestion. Accidents are constantly occurring due to the poor road conditions. They do not even get sufficient water. Hinjawadi's condition is like having dams close by, yet a parched throat (Dharane ushashi ani korad ghashashi).”

Sapkal remarked that it is ironic how Hinjawadi -- despite being in Mulshi tehsil and surrounded by Mulshi and Kasarsai Dams -- still does not receive a steady and clean water supply.